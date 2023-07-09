Home » Summer sales, 10 million Italians looking for a bargain
Summer sales, 10 million Italians looking for a bargain

i leave summer sales with 10 million Italians already ready this week to go hunting for the best offer with an average budget of 227 euros: according to research Confessor to them the hunt for discounts will begin on purchasing intentions this weekend, after a difficult year that saw a reduction in spending on clothing and footwear by almost a third of the sample due to high living costs.

On average, those who go shopping on sales – underlines the research based on interviews with 850 people aged between 18 and 65 – will buy just under three products each, even if 26.9% will buy four or more (40. 8% one or two).

At the top of the preferences of Italians are the footwear – purchase reported by 65% ​​of the sample, about 68% among women – followed by T-shirts (t-shirts but also tops, bodysuits and tank tops) which are sought after by 57.3% of consumers. Then trousers, jeans, shorts and leggings (53%, but it is 61% among men), swimsuits (21.5%) and shirts (19.6%). Among women, strong purchases of summer clothes (31% of reports).

