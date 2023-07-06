Summer sales 2023 at the start: 60% of Italians are ready to buy

Summer sales 2023, it starts today 6 July throughout Italy with the exception of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano on 14 July

Today i leave summer sales 2023 throughout Italy with the exception of Autonomous Province of Bolzano (July 14). According to the estimates of theResearch Office of Confcommercio this year, each family will spend on average for the purchase of discounted items 213 euro – equal to 95 euros per capita – for a total value of 3.4 billion euros.

“I am particularly satisfied with the choice made for the first time in Italy by all the regions to start on Thursday 6 July with the summer sales, thus avoiding unnecessary competition between territories”, says the President of Italian Fashion Federation-Confcommercio, Giulio Felloni.

