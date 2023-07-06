Home » Summer sales 2023 at the start: 60% of Italians are ready to buy
Business

Summer sales 2023 at the start: 60% of Italians are ready to buy

by admin
Summer sales 2023 at the start: 60% of Italians are ready to buy

Summer sales 2023, it starts today 6 July throughout Italy with the exception of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano on 14 July

Today i leave summer sales 2023 throughout Italy with the exception of Autonomous Province of Bolzano (July 14). According to the estimates of theResearch Office of Confcommercio this year, each family will spend on average for the purchase of discounted items 213 euro – equal to 95 euros per capita – for a total value of 3.4 billion euros.

“I am particularly satisfied with the choice made for the first time in Italy by all the regions to start on Thursday 6 July with the summer sales, thus avoiding unnecessary competition between territories”, says the President of Italian Fashion Federation-Confcommercio, Giulio Felloni.

Read also: Shopping, off to the July sales. But watch out for the smart ones: how to avoid scams

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Istat: industrial production down by 1% in October, -1.6% on a trend basis

You may also like

Uni-President Low-Carbon Conference Achieves Over 1,000 Tons of...

Overnight money: This offer is the beginning of...

How technology is changing the job market

Balcony power plants: According to Verivox, mini solar...

Pier Silvio takes the field? Politics in the...

Internet – Elon Musk threatens Mark Zuckerberg over...

The Cost of Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron: A...

Home ownership: only still affordable in 141 of...

Leonardo del Vecchio is getting married, who is...

LNG terminal: the state government in the northeast...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy