Summer time 2023: it’s about to arrive, that’s when the hands must be moved

The change of time with the transition from solar to legal will be Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March 2023: at 2 in the morning we will automatically switch to 3 in the morning. You will sleep an hour less, but with the “reward” that the sunset will take place an hour later, being able to enjoy an hour more sunshine in the evening.

Daylight saving time abolished? The situation

The abolition of the time change? In recent years there has been pressure from Northern European countries on this front given that, due to their geographical position in the summer months, these countries do not have a particular benefit in changing the time, which is more convenient for Mediterranean countries and therefore also in Italy. The news is that the time change will therefore also continue in the coming years. No abolition of the “duopoly” summer/winter time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

