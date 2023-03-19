Home Business Summer time: it’s almost time, here’s the date and what Italy has decided on abolition
Business

Summer time: it’s almost time, here’s the date and what Italy has decided on abolition

by admin
Summer time: it’s almost time, here’s the date and what Italy has decided on abolition

Summer time 2023: it’s about to arrive, that’s when the hands must be moved

The change of time with the transition from solar to legal will be Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March 2023: at 2 in the morning we will automatically switch to 3 in the morning. You will sleep an hour less, but with the “reward” that the sunset will take place an hour later, being able to enjoy an hour more sunshine in the evening.

Daylight saving time abolished? The situation

The abolition of the time change? In recent years there has been pressure from Northern European countries on this front given that, due to their geographical position in the summer months, these countries do not have a particular benefit in changing the time, which is more convenient for Mediterranean countries and therefore also in Italy. The news is that the time change will therefore also continue in the coming years. No abolition of the “duopoly” summer/winter time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Piazza Affari closes under the banner of caution. Tenaris and CNH Industrial are the best

You may also like

Superbonus, is the resolution approving a contract without...

Households have to wait for falling gas prices

Meloni at the question time: “Migrants? The opposition...

FAW Besturn M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is...

Promo code for Growney: This is how you...

The Trento Festival of Economics lands in Abu...

Possible rescue scenario – talks between UBS and...

These graphics show the current boom in cosmetic...

Italian banks in the crosshairs on the stock...

Comdirect pays up to €1100 premium for securities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy