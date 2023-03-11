On Monday, the meeting of the countries opposed to the ban on diesel and petrol

It’s set for next Monday in Strasbourg the meeting of the “skeptic” countries to discuss the ban on endothermic cars. The summit was organized by the Transport Minister of the Czech Republic, Martin Kupka in Strasbourg and should see the participation of all those European states that are opposing it the transition to electric in forced stages. A team that is expanding after the sensational halt of a few days ago (thanks to the “no” of Italy, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria) to the provision which provides for the stop to the sale of diesel and petrol cars dal 2035.

Italian minister

A meeting that will almost certainly see the participation of the same Matthew Salvini. A note from MIT lets it be known that “the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini, in full agreement with the President Giorgia Meloni and with the rest of the government, he is liaising with colleagues from Germany, the Czech Republic and other countries who expressed doubts and opposition to the Commission’s proposal. In this sense “one is not excluded lightning mission” at the top. “The objectives – it is explained – are to accompany the transition with common sense, protecting jobs and the future of the Italian and European automotive supply chain”.

And to underline the full harmony between Rome and Berlin the Minister of the Economy took care of it Giancarlo Giorgetti and the German counterpart Christian Lindner, who met at the Mef, reiterating “the need to continue to support the postponement of the farewell in 2035 for petrol and diesel engines by investing everything in the electric future”. “An ideological decision – said Giorgetti – which serves neither our economy nor is it good for the environment”.

How did Monday’s meeting come about?

Monday’s meeting is a real slap in the face of dogmatic environmentalism pursued by the Brussels authorities. We will talk about 2035 but also about the standard Euro 7 judged by Prague “unrealistic and with little environmental benefit”. But how did such a step come about? Just ten days ago Berlin, at the last moment, had threatened to abstain from the definitive vote in this area Coreper (the EU ambassadors) on the 2035 ultimatum if the request to include an exemption for e-fuels. The position of the Germans, which flanked that of Italy, Bulgaria and Poland, had taken the European institutions by surprise: Parliament, the Commission and the Council took the green light for granted.

The risk of rejection

The risk was that of a resounding rejection and the rotating presidency of the EU (Sweden) had been forced to cancel the examination of the provision and to postpone the vote to a “date to be set”. The announcement is not one of the matters to be voted unanimously, but one of those for which only the qualified majority, i.e. the favorable vote of 55% of the member states (15 out of 27 countries) and at least 65% of the EU population represented. The mechanism therefore explicitly provides for the possibility that one is created blocking minority. Hypothesis strongly emerged following the formalized vote against by Italy and Poland, the abstention of Bulgaria and the requests of Germany. And which now also sees the Czech Republic lined up, and according to sources in Brussels, also other countries of the Union.