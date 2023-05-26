summit of the European Political Community

The second meeting of the European political community. The organization, which brings together representatives of 44 countries, was born in 2022 on a proposal from the French president Emmanuel Macron during the Conference on the Future of Europe, and met for the first time last October in Prague. It will also be the first summit to be hosted by a non-EU country, according to the planned alternation formula.

There will be three main topics on the table: the common efforts for peace and security; energy resilience and action against the climate crisis; the improvement of interconnections in Europe for a better connected and more stable continent. The summit will, of course, also be an important occasion for the European aspirations of the Moldaviawhich has recently joined the EU as a candidate country together with Ukraine.