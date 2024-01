This year’s participants include Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Tina Müller, CEO of the natural cosmetics manufacturer Weleda. Our guests can also expect a gala evening in the Carmen Würth Forum with a concert by the Würth Philharmonic.

If you would like to be there when we debate the challenges of today and the solutions of tomorrow on stage with politicians, board members and experts, please register here an.

Share this: Facebook

X