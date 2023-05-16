Sun Art Retail (06808) Releases Annual Results The Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company is RMB 109 Million Year-on-Year

(Original title: Sun Art Retail (06808) released its annual results with a profit attributable to owners of the company of 109 million yuan year-on-year and a final dividend of HK4.5 cents per share.)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Sun Art Retail (06808) announced its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2023, with revenue of RMB 83.662 billion (the same unit below), a year-on-year decrease of 5.1%. Gross profit was 20.581 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 4.2%. The profit attributable to the owners of the company was 109 million yuan, compared with the loss attributable to 739 million yuan in the same period last year. The profit per share is 0.01 yuan, and the proposed final dividend is 4.5 Hong Kong cents per share.

According to the announcement, the decrease in gross profit was due to the decrease in revenue from sales of goods and rental income. The gross profit margin was 24.6%, a year-on-year increase of 0.2 percentage points, due to the slowdown in marketing investment and the focus on digital operations for omni-channel members; and the Group is committed to improving product strength and achieving steady development of the fresh food supply chain.