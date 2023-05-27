Sun Xiao, a statistician from the Industry Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the profit data of industrial enterprises- National Bureau of Statistics

4Monthly decline in profits of industrial enterprises continued to narrow

——Sun Xiao, a statistician from the Industrial Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the profit data of industrial enterprises

4In March, industrial production continued to recover, corporate revenue growth accelerated, profit decline continued to narrow, and the profitability of industrial enterprises showed the following main characteristics:

First, the revenue growth of industrial enterprises accelerated in the current month. As the economy and society fully resume normal operation, industrial production continues to recover, the level of connection between production and sales has improved, and the growth of corporate revenue has accelerated.4In March, the operating income of industrial enterprises above the designated size increased year-on-year3.7%faster than3Month to speed up3.1percent. Driven by the improvement in the revenue of the month, the cumulative revenue of industrial enterprises turned from a decline to an increase.1—4In January, the operating income of industrial enterprises above the designated size increased year-on-year0.5%a decline in the first quarter0.5%。

Second, the rate of decline in corporate profits continued to narrow.4In March, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size fell year-on-year18.2%a decrease compared to3month narrowed1.0percentage points, narrowing for two consecutive months. Earnings improved in most industries.exist41Among the industrial categories, there are23industry profit growth3Monthly acceleration or decline narrowed, from decline to increase, accounting for56.1%. A small number of industries pull down the growth rate of industrial profits significantly.4Affected by factors such as a large drop in product prices, the profits of the chemical industry and coal mining and dressing industries decreased respectively63.1%、35.7%the total pull-down industrial profit growth rate14.3percent.

Third, the profits of the equipment manufacturing industry recovered significantly.4In January, due to factors such as the better development of the new kinetic energy industry and the lower base in the same period, the profit of the equipment manufacturing industry increased significantly year-on-year29.8%realize the transformation from decline to increase, and stimulate the growth of industrial profits above designated size6.4percentage points, which is the industry segment with the greatest pulling effect.The proportion of the equipment manufacturing industry’s profits in the industry above the designated size is34.3%compared to3month increase1.5percentage points, leading to an improvement in the industry structure of industrial profits.The profits of the equipment manufacturing industry have generally rebounded. Among them, the profits of the automobile industry have increased significantly due to the low base in the same period20.4times, faster than3The month accelerated significantly; the electrical machinery industry was driven by photovoltaic equipment and other products, and profits increased37.5%speed up26.2percentage points; the general equipment industry was driven by the recovery of the industrial chain, and the profit increased63.7%the growth rate was significantly accelerated.

Fourth, the profits of the electrical and water industry continued to grow rapidly.4The profits of the electricity, heating, gas and water production and supply industries increased year-on-year36.5%faster than3Month to speed up8.9percent.Among them, as the economic operation improves, the demand for electricity increases, and the production of electricity continues to accelerate, driving the profit growth of the electric power industry45.3%; The profits of the gas production and supply industry and the water production and supply industry increased respectively7.3%、17.4%。

Fifth, the profit of foreign-funded enterprises has turned from a decline to an increase, and the decline in the profits of private enterprises has narrowed significantly.4In March, the profits of foreign and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan-invested enterprises increased year-on-year driven by the automobile and other industries.16.3%,Depend on3The monthly decline turned into positive growth, and the growth rate picked up for two consecutive months.Private sector profits fall3month narrowed7.3percent.

On the whole, the profitability of industrial enterprises continues to recover. However, it must also be noted that the international environment is severe and complex, and the constraints of insufficient demand are obvious. Industrial enterprises are facing more difficulties in the continuous recovery of profitability. In the next stage, efforts should be made to restore and expand demand, further improve the level of connection between production and sales, continue to boost the confidence of business entities, combine the effectiveness of policies with stimulating the vitality of business entities, and promote the continuous recovery of the industrial economy.