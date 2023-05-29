Sunac and Greentown reached an equity reorganization of the Tianjin National Games Village Project-Viewpoint.com

Sunac North China agreed to transfer 51% of the target company’s equity held by Greentown Real Estate through a restructuring arrangement at a consideration of approximately RMB 1.486 billion. The consideration will be offset by existing creditor’s rights and debts without actual cash payment.

On the morning of May 29, Sunac China's announcement on the restructuring arrangement of the target company attracted attention.

According to the announcement, Sunac North China (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunac China), Greentown Real Estate, AVIC Trust and the target company Tianjin Greentown National Games Village Construction and Development Co., Ltd. On March 25, Sunac North China agreed to transfer 51% of the equity of the target company held by Greentown Real Estate through restructuring arrangements, at a consideration of approximately RMB 1.486 billion. The consideration will be offset by existing creditor’s rights and debts, without actual cash payment.

As of the announcement date, 51% of the target company’s equity has been registered for change, and Sunac North China thus holds 99.608% of the target company’s equity, and the target company has become an indirect subsidiary of Sunac China.

Sunac directors (including independent non-executive directors) consider that the restructuring arrangement is on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

Its stock price still fell. As of the writing, Sunac China fell 5.17% to HK$1.10, with a trading volume of 12.25 million shares and a turnover of 13.7524 million.

According to Guandian New Media, on November 13, 2014, Greentown Real Estate won the bid for the residential plot of the National Games Village of the 13th National Games in Tianjin (Jinxi Jiefang No. 2014-146) at a price of 3.73 billion yuan. It is 9324 yuan/square meter. The parcel is located in Xiaohaidi, Hexi District, Tianjin, with a planned construction area of ​​over 400,000 square meters.

This is the third consecutive time that Greentown Real Estate has participated in the construction of the National Games Village project after winning the Jinan and Shenyang National Games Village projects. At the same time, it is also the first time that Greentown Real Estate has entered the urban area of ​​Tianjin to acquire land.

The next day, Greentown Real Estate bid another 2.82 billion yuan to bid for the second residential plot in the National Games Village in Tianjin (Jinxi Jiefang (Guang) No. 2014-147), with a premium rate of 14.8%. After the revision of the planning of the parcel, the total volume is 307,000 square meters, and the converted floor land price is about 8848 yuan/square meter.

It is worth mentioning that the person who led Greentown Real Estate to win the above two land parcels was Chi Xun, then general manager of Tianjin Sunac.

In the same year, Sunac China Chairman Sun Hongbin and Greentown founder Song Weiping were still in a deadlock over the control of Greentown. However, as the National Games Village is a face project of the government, Sunac still needs to use the experience of Greentown to develop it. The project was designed with the help of Greentown Design Company, and then handed over to Sunac for sales.

At that time, Chi Xun also said that the National Games Village project in Tianjin will meet the standards of Greentown and the National Games, and the quality will be the best in Tianjin, and the project will definitely be listed in the next year.

Now, Chi Xun and Shang Yu have resigned as executive directors of Sunac China.

It is understood that the 13th National Games will be held in Tianjin in 2017. In order to guarantee the competition, Greentown must start the construction of the land project won by this bid before December 31, 2014, and ensure that all the fine decoration is completed and occupied before May 31, 2017.

The special feature of this parcel is that in addition to paying the land transfer fee, the bidder also needs to bear the National Games Village event service fee estimated to be about 400 million yuan free of charge, and is responsible for providing 4-star property service standards during the event service period, and Not less than 1,500 service personnel of various types.

In addition, Greentown, the transferee of the land plot, can carry out market sales of houses during the development and construction period under the premise of agreeing on the delivery deadline after the end of the National Games, implementing the sales conditions and policy regulations of ordinary commercial houses. That is to say, the project first appeared in the Tianjin property market as a pre-sale commodity house in 2015.

According to previous reports, in the first half of 2016, Tianjin National Games Village firmly held the top spot in Tianjin’s property market, with a sales volume of 5.24 billion.

According to public information, Tianjin National Games Village is a high-end residential project jointly created by Greentown and Sunac. The average listing price in May 2023 is 36,445 yuan/㎡, unchanged from the previous month. The real estate has a total of 1,016 households, 1,655 parking spaces, a total construction area of ​​940,000 square meters, a plot ratio of 2.20, and a property fee of 4.16 yuan/square meter/month.

According to the announcement, the Tianjin National Games Village project has been fully developed, sold and delivered.

Sunac’s bonds and stocks

Sunac’s announcement stated that the restructuring arrangement is to properly handle the undistributed profits and related creditor’s rights and debts of the target company Tianjin Greentown National Games Village, so as to complete the subsequent liquidation of the target company.

The specific method of repayment of the consideration is that Greentown Real Estate transfers approximately RMB 1.435 billion of the receivables of the total consideration to the target company, so as to offset the equal amount of current and current debts that Greentown Real Estate owes the target company. The date on which the % equity registration is changed to Sunac North China is deemed to be completed;

The remaining consideration of approximately RMB 51 million will be receivable from Tianjin Rongchuang Jieyao (Tianjin Rongchuang Real Estate holds 7% of the company’s equity, and the company is Greentown’s an indirect subsidiary of the real estate company) in equal amounts.

The consideration was determined after arm’s length negotiations between the parties to the agreement mainly with reference to Greentown Real Estate’s paid-in registered capital and undistributed profits in the target company. The directors believe that the consideration agreed in the agreement is fair and reasonable.

The remaining 0.392% equity of the target company (according to the agreement of the parties, enjoys 9.8% equity income of the target company and assumes shareholder obligations) is held by Sunac North China on behalf of AVIC Trust.

In addition, Sunac Real Estate (or its designated party) intends to transfer 0.392% equity of the target company held by Sunac North China on behalf of AVIC Trust through subsequent restructuring arrangements, at a consideration of approximately RMB 48.73 million. It is mainly determined after arm’s length negotiations with reference to AVIC Trust’s paid-in registered capital and undistributed profits in the target company. The specific payment time and payment method of the consideration will be negotiated with AVIC Trust separately.

After the subsequent restructuring arrangement is completed, Sunac China will indirectly hold 100% equity of the target company, and the target company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

It is reported that before the date of the agreement, Sunac North China, Greentown Real Estate and AVIC Trust respectively held 48.608%, 50.592% and 0.8% of the equity of the target company. 39.2%, 40.8% and 20% of the equity income and assume shareholder obligations.

Before the restructuring arrangement, Greentown Real Estate acquired 0.408% of the equity of the target company held by it on behalf of AVIC Trust, thus realizing the holding of 51% of the equity of the target company.

The announcement shows that the unaudited net assets of the target company on April 30, 2023 are approximately RMB 2.94 billion, of which the paid-in registered capital is RMB 2.5 billion. As of December 31, 2022, the target company’s pre-tax loss is 22.974 million yuan, and its after-tax profit is 222 million yuan.

Since the beginning of this year, Sunac, a real estate company in danger, has made progress in reducing debts and has also completed the resumption of trading. However, how to restore normal operating order has become a difficult problem in front of it.

At the briefing at the end of March, the management of Sunac China also stated that it has begun to resolutely withdraw from some cities in terms of urban layout and focus its management energy on core cities with more advantages. In terms of management structure, the company is also adjusting and optimizing to reduce the management radius and achieve more refined management and control.

Since May, Sunac China has officially withdrew from the “three old” contiguous renovation project of Panlong Ciba Kunji area in Kunming, and the southwestern area, which was heavily relied on in the past, has officially “downsized”. Hot Blood Miracle also announced on its official Weibo account that Ganlushan Cultural and Creative City in Wuhan, Hubei Province and Hot Snow Miracle have signed an operation cooperation contract around the Snow World project, marking the shift from early construction to later stage of operation preparation for Ganlushan Snow World.