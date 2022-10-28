[Sunac Group: The funds for the two projects in Wuhan are managed in strict accordance with government requirements and are in communication with Zhongrong Trust]Cailian News Agency, October 27th, said Zhongrong Trust, “The company and Sunac jointly keep the Tazihu ​​real estate seal and license and The lock cylinder of the safe for co-managed items such as seals was replaced, which made the safe unable to be opened, and about 1.14 billion yuan of funds in the supervision account of the pre-sale funds of Tazihu ​​Real Estate were transferred away.” Sunac Group responded, “In order to better protect people’s livelihood and ensure delivery, Sunac Wuhan 1890 and Sunac Park Grand View projects have been included in Wuhan’s key supervision and delivery projects, and the project funds have been managed in strict accordance with the requirements of government supervision and special accounts. The company On the basis of communication and negotiation with Zhongrong, we have committed to the relevant government special classes to go all out to ensure delivery.”

