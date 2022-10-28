Home Business Sunac Group: The funds for the two projects in Wuhan are managed in strict accordance with government requirements and are in communication with Zhongrong Trust Sunac_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Sunac Group: The funds for the two projects in Wuhan are managed in strict accordance with government requirements and are in communication with Zhongrong Trust Sunac_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Sunac Group: The funds for the two projects in Wuhan are managed in strict accordance with government requirements and are in communication with Zhongrong Trust Sunac_Sina Finance_Sina.com

[Sunac Group: The funds for the two projects in Wuhan are managed in strict accordance with government requirements and are in communication with Zhongrong Trust]Cailian News Agency, October 27th, said Zhongrong Trust, “The company and Sunac jointly keep the Tazihu ​​real estate seal and license and The lock cylinder of the safe for co-managed items such as seals was replaced, which made the safe unable to be opened, and about 1.14 billion yuan of funds in the supervision account of the pre-sale funds of Tazihu ​​Real Estate were transferred away.” Sunac Group responded, “In order to better protect people’s livelihood and ensure delivery, Sunac Wuhan 1890 and Sunac Park Grand View projects have been included in Wuhan’s key supervision and delivery projects, and the project funds have been managed in strict accordance with the requirements of government supervision and special accounts. The company On the basis of communication and negotiation with Zhongrong, we have committed to the relevant government special classes to go all out to ensure delivery.”

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhang Jingdi

See also  Avio strengthens in the defense sector, new orders for over € 40 million

You may also like

UniCredit, here’s what Giorgia Meloni’s CEO Andrea Orcel...

Bank of Japan keeps rates on hold, highlights...

ESG: global investors held back by a lack...

Giorgia Meloni and that sentence on the ECB....

[Frontline Interview]Official Blockade News of Foxconn’s Epidemic Spread...

Orcel (UniCredit) and the answer to the question...

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition: Pay tribute to...

Has Wall Street hit its lows? Goldman Sachs...

Remi Note 12 Series Released: 5 Film Camera...

Pensions: beneficiaries up by 3.6%, on average 1.4...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy