Uk, Sunak to a homeless man: “Are you in business?”. Unbelieving people

Il British premier Rishi Altar ended up at the center of controversy for his “status symbol“, according to his people, in fact, while the crisis makes itself felt and people are forced to queue at distribution centers of the foodSunak is at wife they flaunt all theirs wealth. After i parties in the midst of the pandemic, cost Boris his job Johnsonnow the United Kingdom has burst the dough shopping. A slap in the face of misery: indeed, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – a punch in the face. The tenants of 10 Downing Street continue to flaunt an existence made up of ease and laxity. Rishi Sunak and his wife: the lady has in fact just left photograph on the street with feet £570 slippers (about 65o euros), of back from school where he accompanied his two daughters. Completing the “modest” JW Anderson shoes were a pair of leggings from 130 pounds (150 euro), of a brand, Alo Yoga, which prides itself on being «celebrity endorsed».

Not that there is anything bad in itself: but the problem – continues the Corriere – is that the couple it shows that it is completely disconnected from the real world and its problems. Indeed, the appearance of Altar in a dusty worksite wearing fine moccasins by Prada from 490 pounds (over 550 euros); and he had been teased by a former Conservative minister for turning up with a dress from 4 thousand euro. These details are not frivolities: they are a political problem. Because if Boris Johnson — even though he came out of Eton and Oxford — he managed to make himself perceived as a good time easy-going, able to connect with the deep layers of public opinion, Sunak appears as a technocrat who has come down from another planet, one who when he met a homeless man asked him “Are you in business?“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

