The last act (or almost) of the Brexit it is also the one that “brings the adults back into the room”, despite the lurking risks of missteps in a British political dynamic in which acting is now the subject, despite the national economy being the only one among those of the G7 for which this a recession is expected this year.

The understanding and even a certain complicity between Rishi SunakDowning Street’s fourth tenant since the June 2016 referendum, and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was, however, under the eyes of all and all, during the press conference that put the seal on the “Windsor Frameworkto the Protocol on Northern Ireland, Monday 27 February.

A two-track agreement

The leaders of London and Brussels have found an agreement – a series of not exactly radical adjustments – with the aim of put aside the disagreements of the past even recently, especially during the years of Boris Johnson, and to restore calm between the two sides of the Channel.

In particular, some measures are defined for ease the customs border created in the Irish Sea with the divorce agreement: the agreement provides for a double track on the basis of which will be created green lane for traffic of goods arriving from Great Britain and intended for the internal market and by those who trade regularly with the region, which will not be subject to (almost) any border controls at the port of arrival (ordinary checks will concern about 5% of traffic).

Through some red lane, on the other hand, products that could instead be exported to the Republic of Ireland and, from there, therefore, to the rest of the EU will move. There Court of Justice of the EU (and it could not be otherwise, given the legal order of the Union) remains the judge of last resort within the framework of the arbitration procedure foreseen in case of disagreement on the Protocol, but the British get permanent channels of consultation and a sort of emergency brake to be activated, at the request of a third of the members of the Belfast Parliament, in the event that Brussels decides to change its rules on the internal market with direct effects on Northern Ireland.

Belfast’s reactions in the background

In fact, the agreement aims to “protect the sovereignty” of Northern Ireland and facilitate the everyday life of its citizens, as evoked by Sunak, and to protect “the integrity of the EU single market”, insisted von der Leyen. It follows that, according to the British prime minister, theNorthern Ireland becomes “the most attractive economic zone in the world. A position of incredible privilege”, due to its close ties both with the British national market and with that of united Europe. To be malicious, a situation that is not exactly unprecedented for (all) her Majesty’s subjects, who have been members of the EU for almost fifty years.

However, Sunak’s words have precise interlocutors, and serve to occupy the time space “necessary to digest the content” of the agreement before it is submitted to parliamentary scrutiny. And, in fact, he is not surprised that the British premier has pronounced them since Belfastwhere he went to try to win the resistance of the Northern Irish unionists of the Dup, who have so far not openly rejected (but not even supported) the London plan, while emphasizing the positive implication that gives the Stormont legislative assembly the possibility of initiating an alert procedure. And also a handful of hard-core conservatives, determined to approve the “Windsor Framework” only if it gets the support of the Dup.

In the background, Northern Irish politics evolves, with the other Stormont parties, starting with the pro-independence republicans of the Ourselves (first force in the elections last May), who invoke, like the Tory prime minister, a return of unionists to a seat in the grand coalition government in Belfastrejected by the Dup due to disagreements over the Protocol with the EU: an absence that essentially suspended Northern Ireland’s legislative work and boycotted the functions of the national Parliament.

The ‘collateral’ importance of the agreement

Between external and internal dynamics, up for grabs – and von der Leyen expressly recalled this – there are not only political relations or the future of trade flows between Belfast and London on one side and Belfast and Dublin (and the rest of the EU ) on the other, but as well the holding of the Good Friday peace accords who, 25 years ago, put an end to the violence of the season of Troubles in Northern Ireland.

As happened on the climate dossier, the commentators’ radars have intercepted a certain activism (bordering on protocol) from Buckingham Palace: re Carlo III, shortly after the white smoke, he wanted to meet von der Leyen in the castle, precisely, of Windsor. A doubly symbolic audience wanted by the sovereign, according to the reconstructions, but without explicit references to the political agreement.

And if Sunak now continues his political contacts to protect the “Windsor Framework” from the turbulence of Westminster and Stormont, the president of the European Commission, for her part, is already looking to the future of relations with the United Kingdom and the possibility that, after the storm has passed, British scientists and researchers will once again cooperate with their European colleagues in the framework of projects of Horizon Europethe research and innovation program which can count on around 96 billion euros until 2027. The return under the Erasmus+ umbrella, both in London and in Brussels, could be the next step in the slow but inexorable rebuilding normality post-Brexit.