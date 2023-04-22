Sundar Pichai – Google boss made $226 million last year – News

Google Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million for his work last year.

He received most of it in the form of shares.

For comparison: the bosses of the large Swiss companies such as Novartis, Nestlé and UBS each receive around 10 million francs.

The Google boss is concerned about new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

In January, Google and its holding company Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs. This led to an open letter of protest from the employees to their CEO Sundar Pichai. Now Pichai’s earnings for 2022 have been announced, which amount to 226 million dollars.

For rules in artificial intelligence

In the tech race for artificial intelligence, Google boss Pichai spoke out in favor of legal guidelines for the new technologies at the beginning of the week. In particular, he referred to the possibility of creating so-called deepfake videos in which real people can be portrayed in a deceptively real way.

“There must be consequences for the production of deepfake videos that harm society,” emphasized Pichai in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” program that was broadcast on Monday night. Experts have long been warning of the danger of deception with the help of so-called generative artificial intelligence (AI), which can produce texts, images or videos.

Such concerns were recently reinforced, for example, by an artificially generated photo of the Pope and a series of images generated by AI of an alleged arrest of ex-US President Donald Trump.