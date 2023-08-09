Home » Sunday 13 August: primary elections in Argentina – International Affairs
Business

Sunday 13 August: primary elections in Argentina – International Affairs

by admin
Sunday 13 August: primary elections in Argentina – International Affairs

Sunday 13 August will be held the primaries in Argentina to elect the candidates of each party who will stand in the presidential elections in October.

In all, they will be 13 names in the running. Among these will not be the outgoing president Alberto Fernàndez, the former president Mauricio Macri and the vice-president Cristina Fernàndez.

The centre-right presented two prominent figures: the governor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodiguez Larreta and the former defense minister, Patricia Bullrich. Javier Milei, on the other hand, will be the candidate of the radical right and will try to emulate the successes of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

The centre-left, on the other hand, has Sergio Massa as candidate, the current economy minister and figure greatly appreciated by the IMF. Massa also appears to be one of the favorites for these elections.

Cover photo EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

See also  Longpan Technology: The company's current products in the direction of hydrogen energy include hydrogen storage tanks, fuel cell catalysts, etc., but have not yet achieved mass production | Daily Economic News

You may also like

The Bank of Japan’s Adjustments Suggest the End...

Hot tire after 80 percent price loss

Obesity, with new drugs less risk of strokes...

Equities: In the Dax, a few titles bring...

Experience Unforgettable Moments in the Heart of Valle...

Piazza Affari closes on the upside (+1.2%), the...

Fuel, heating oil and Co.: CO₂ prices are...

Maserati at Monterey Car Week celebrates 75 years...

Stock market, the rebound of the banks drags...

CICC Lowers Target Price for Qiutai Technology to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy