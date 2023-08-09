Sunday 13 August: primary elections in Argentina – International Affairs

Sunday 13 August will be held the primaries in Argentina to elect the candidates of each party who will stand in the presidential elections in October.

In all, they will be 13 names in the running. Among these will not be the outgoing president Alberto Fernàndez, the former president Mauricio Macri and the vice-president Cristina Fernàndez.

The centre-right presented two prominent figures: the governor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodiguez Larreta and the former defense minister, Patricia Bullrich. Javier Milei, on the other hand, will be the candidate of the radical right and will try to emulate the successes of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

The centre-left, on the other hand, has Sergio Massa as candidate, the current economy minister and figure greatly appreciated by the IMF. Massa also appears to be one of the favorites for these elections.

Cover photo EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

