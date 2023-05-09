Sunday 14 May 2023: elections in Türkiye

Elections on Sunday May 14 in Turkey, citizens will elect the new president of the country and the 600 deputies of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The president is elected in the first round if he reaches 50%+1 of the votes, otherwise the two candidates with the most preferences will go to the runoff scheduled for May 28th. The Assembly, on the other hand, is elected with the proportional method and a national barrier of 7%.

According to pollsfor the first time the undisputed power of Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to be seriously undermined by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, narrowly ahead head-to-head, who managed to bring together a vast coalition (the “Table of Six”) opposed to the outgoing president. Furthermore, Erdoğan is suffering in terms of consensus the serious economic crisis, which saw the collapse of the Turkish lira and skyrocketing inflation, and the consequences of the earthquake in February, poorly managed by the government according to the population.