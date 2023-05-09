Home » Sunday 14 May 2023: elections in Türkiye
Business

Sunday 14 May 2023: elections in Türkiye

by admin
Sunday 14 May 2023: elections in Türkiye

Elections on Sunday May 14 in Turkey, citizens will elect the new president of the country and the 600 deputies of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The president is elected in the first round if he reaches 50%+1 of the votes, otherwise the two candidates with the most preferences will go to the runoff scheduled for May 28th. The Assembly, on the other hand, is elected with the proportional method and a national barrier of 7%.

According to pollsfor the first time the undisputed power of Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to be seriously undermined by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, narrowly ahead head-to-head, who managed to bring together a vast coalition (the “Table of Six”) opposed to the outgoing president. Furthermore, Erdoğan is suffering in terms of consensus the serious economic crisis, which saw the collapse of the Turkish lira and skyrocketing inflation, and the consequences of the earthquake in February, poorly managed by the government according to the population.

Cover photo EPA/SEDAT SUNA

See also  Wall Street: focus on futures and Treasury rates awaiting US macro data. The outlook of economists

You may also like

With this income, single parents belong to the...

Resolution 29 of 02/05/2023 – Authorization for the...

At the end of the first quarter, the...

Amazon Alexa: Das ChatGPT-Problem

Milan Stock Exchange, today’s closing and analysis of...

Pirates of the Caribbean Island to buy for...

South Africa: MoU with Res4Africa for the promotion...

HCOB chief announces departure after seven months

Reforms, the prejudicial no of the Democratic Party?...

Sylt: I was in a luxury hotel that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy