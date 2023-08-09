Sunday 20 August: political elections in Ecuador

Sunday 20 August will be held, in advance, political elections in Ecuadorduring which the new president of the Republic will be chosen together with 137 members of Congress.

The anticipation of a year compared to the natural deadline of the legislature was caused by the decision of the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lassoto dissolve Parliament to avoid the launch of an impeachment procedure against him.

Eight candidates they will compete for the presidency of Ecuador, including, for the first time, a woman. It’s about Luisa Gonzalessupported by Revolución Ciudadana, the movement founded by former president Rafael Correa.

The winner of the presidential elections in August will remain in office until May 2025, the natural end of Lasso’s mandate.

On the same day, there will be a vote referendum to decide whether to continue exploiting the Yasunì oil fieldlocated in the homonymous reserve which represents a fundamental ecosystem for numerous plant and animal species.

Cover photo EPA/Jose Jacome

