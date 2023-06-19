Home » Sunday 25 June 2023: Elections in Greece
Sunday 25 June 2023: Elections in Greece

Sunday 25 June 2023: Elections in Greece

Greece goes to the polls again, a just over a month since the last round that has not seen the emergence of a coalition capable of governing the country. These elections will have a different electoral law than those of May: unlike the pure proportional system in force for the last vote, this time the seats will be assigned on the basis of an electoral system which provides for a majority premium variable from 20 to 50 seats based on the percentage obtained by the first party.

To date, the polls do not differ much from the results of the May 21 elections: the centre-right of Nea Dimokratiaparty of the outgoing prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, should be confirmed as the first political force with a consensus of around 42%, which would give him the possibility of governing thanks to the new electoral law. Much further back the left of Syriza, collapsed around 20%; followed by the socialists of Pasok (12%), the communists of the Kke (7%) and the surprise Plefsi Eleftheriasradical and Eurosceptic left, credited by 5% compared to 2.8% a month ago.

