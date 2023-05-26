Sunday 28 May 2023: ballot in Türkiye

In Turkey the polls are back for the runoff between the outgoing president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Previously, the confrontation had seen Erdoğan fail to be elected in the first round for the first time, despite coming very close and stopping at 49.5% of the vote. Kılıçdaroğlu instead obtained 44.9% of the votes, triumphing in Istanbul, Ankara and in the western regions of the country.

The balance of the dispute could be decisively influenced by the declaration of the candidate who arrived third in the first round: the nationalist Sinan Oganleader of the ATA alliance, which announced its support for Erdoğan’s reappointment. In the first round, Oğan had obtained 5.2% of the votes: a booty which, if passed on “as an inheritance” to the current president, would ensure his victory.