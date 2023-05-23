Sunday 28 May 2023: regional elections in Spain

In Spain we vote for the renewal of the assemblies of 12 of the 17 autonomous communities of the country, of the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, of all the municipal councils and of 38 provinces. The vote will be an important test also in view of the political electionswhich will take place in Spain by the end of 2023.

National polls show that the Popular Party is firmly in the lead, with 31% of the votes, followed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s PSOE with 24%. Third force is the extreme right of Vox, which would collect 14% of the votes. Between regions that could move from centre-left to centre-right, keep an eye on Valencia, Aragon, La Rioja, Castilla La-Mancha and the Balearic Islands; also watch out for Madridwhere the PP could also conquer the municipal council as well as retaining the regional one.