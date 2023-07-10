Sunday, July 9: Exchange Rate in Mexico for USD and Euro, and Bitcoin’s Value

Title: Exchange Rate in Mexico on Sunday, July 9: Dollar, Euro, and Bitcoin Update

Subtitle: Peso Strengthens Against the Dollar, Euro Remains Stable, and Bitcoin Sees a Small Increase

Date: July 9, 2023

The exchange rate in Mexico for the US dollar on Sunday, July 9, stood at an average of 17.2025 pesos, according to data from PesoMXN.com. The average purchase rate was 16.7552 pesos, while the average selling rate reached 17.6499 pesos. These figures were reported at 7:00 a.m. and are subject to change throughout the day.

Here is the exchange rate offered by different banking institutions in Mexico:

– The average rate stands at 17.1041 pesos per dollar, with a buying rate of 16.590 pesos and a selling rate of 17.618 pesos.

Moving on to credit card transactions, the average price of the dollar reached 17.14667 pesos, with a purchase rate of 16.727 pesos and a selling rate of 17.567 pesos.

According to PesoMXN.com, which collects data from 33 sources including institutions and banks, the average exchange rate from the dollar to the peso is 17.2025 pesos today. The average buying rate is 16.7552 pesos, and the average selling rate is 17.6499 pesos.

Reviewing the 33 sources, PesoMXN.com records the following:

– Banjercito offers the highest buying rate at 17.0600 MXN, while Scotiabank has the lowest buying rate at 15.1000 MXN.

– Scotiabank also offers the highest selling rate at 19.1000 MXN, while Infosel has the lowest selling rate at 17.1000 MXN.

Now, turning to the euro, the average exchange rate in Mexico is 18.8617 pesos. The average buying rate is 18.2419 pesos, and the average selling rate is 19.4815 pesos.

In the world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has experienced a slight increase in value. Currently, on Sunday, it is quoted at $30,366 (USD) per BTC, compared to $30,337 (USD) yesterday, according to Binance. Bitcoin has shown a positive trend over the past 24 hours, with a 0.44% increase. In the last week, it has decreased by 0.69%, while over the past month, it has seen a notable increase of 14.30%.

Readers interested in staying updated on the daily fluctuations of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin prices can visit our dedicated “Price of the Dollar” section.

Note: All exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices mentioned are subject to market fluctuations and may change throughout the day.

