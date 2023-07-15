Sunday opening in cities? Parmelin fears unions

15
Soon open shops on Sunday? These cantons are now pushing for Sunday sales
On Sundays, shops should be allowed to open their doors in certain zones in the big cities. Various cantons are fighting for this. Guy Parmelin supports the idea in principle, but his talks with social partners have been sluggish.
Is it sticking with it? Most shops are closed on Sundays.
Bild: Gaetan Bally/Keystone
Shopping on Sunday is like reality TV: While this has dream ratings, although nobody wants to have been watching, the shops in the train stations and airports are regularly full on Sundays, although according to local readers’ letters and comment columns, nobody ever uses them might.
