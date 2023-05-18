Sunday shopping on May 21, 2023: Off to spring shopping! You can shop here on Sundays

Just stroll through the shops and browse through clothes, pick out a new book or a good gift: All of this is possible again this Sunday in certain communities and cities – because it’s Sunday shopping! Cities, dates and all other information about Sunday shopping on May 21, 2023 can be found on news.de.

The middle of May has arrived. It doesn’t take long before it’s June again. If you don’t have time for a leisurely shopping spree during the weekday, you can also trek through the shops at the weekend. This time in different cities even on Sundays. Sunday shopping is very popular nationwide in spring. We will tell you here on news.de which federal states are in demand this week, on May 21, 2023, in terms of Sunday openings and whether your city is also included.

The relevant information on the events comes from the relevant municipal websites and may be subject to change at short notice.

Germany-wide Sunday openings on May 21, 2023

On May 21st you must be lucky enough to have one in your area the shops are open Sunday takes place and the shops invite you to stroll. Sunday openings are scheduled for May 21, 2023 in 2 federal states. This is how your shopping desire stands in a total of 5 cities in the federal states Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia nothing in the way.

Sunday shopping is regulated by the laws on shop opening hours. According to this regulation, shops must remain closed on Sundays and public holidays, although exceptions have been agreed. The Sunday opening is determined by the federal states and is therefore regulated differently. In most federal states, sales are permitted on four Sundays a year, but some go far beyond that (e.g. Berlin has 8 shopping Sundays a year). However, the daily opening period may not exceed 5 hours anywhere. An event is also required for the Sunday opening. This can be a market or fair, as well as any other event of great relevance to the city’s population.

Sunday shopping in Bavaria on May 21st

In Bavaria, the shopping facilities in the following cities are allowed to open this time:

Bischofsheim idRhön (Pentecost market)

Shops in Bavaria are allowed to open their doors on exactly four Sundays a year. The federal state adheres to the nationwide regulations in the Shop Closing Hours Act.

Sunday shopping in North Rhine-Westphalia

North Rhine-Westphalia allows four Sundays a year on which shops are allowed to open. However, Christmas Day, Christmas Day, Easter Sunday and Whit Sunday are not permitted. Sundays in December are reserved for this. For North Rhine-Westphalia, Sunday shopping opportunities are noted in the following cities and communities:

Essen (Quarter Spring Festival)

Lippstadt (old town festival)

Bad Münstereifel (herb day)

winter mountain

Other countries and Sunday shopping

5 different dates for Sunday shopping are available to French retailers. In our western neighbors, large cities are also allowed to set additional Sundays for shop openings. In Austria there is a general ban on shop openings on Sundays. Only petrol stations and train station shops, as well as shops in the airport may be open. In Greece, on Sundays, shop doors are largely closed. There are exceptions to the rule here in major tourist regions and also in major Greek cities.

A glimpse into the history of Sunday shopping

In the 19th century, it was still common for shops to be open early, very early, to very late, seven days a week, including Sundays. It was not until the turn of the century that there was a change in trend with various regulations on shorter Sunday opening hours. After the First World War in 1919, the general Sunday rest for shops was introduced, which is still valid today in the form of shop closing laws. However, these also allow up to four shopping Sundays a year on certain occasions. The federal states themselves can extend this regulation.

