Sungrow Carbon Unveils iCarbon2.0 at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Sunshine Carbon, a leading solution provider in the dual-carbon field, made a significant appearance at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. The company unveiled its latest innovation, iCarbon2.0, a comprehensive zero-carbon solution.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference, with the theme of “Intelligently Connected World Creates the Future,” was held from July 6 to 8. As an official carbon-neutral strategic partner, Sunshine Carbon showcased its expertise in the dual-carbon sector and presented iCarbon2.0 at the event.

iCarbon2.0 offers a complete range of zero-carbon services tailored to local requirements. The solution integrates software, hardware, and services to provide a one-stop, full life cycle solution. It encompasses assessment and measurement, dual-carbon planning, intelligent carbon reduction, energy-efficient carbon operations, carbon emission offsets, and certification empowerment.

One of the key features of iCarbon2.0 is the product carbon footprint full lifecycle management tool. This tool enables organizations to measure, account, and certify greenhouse gas emissions generated throughout their operations, activities, and products. With the support of international carbon management standards, the tool provides online rapid modeling, a carbon footprint database, data collaboration, and green supply chain management tools.

In addition to the carbon management system, Sunshine Carbon also showcased its advancements in cutting-edge technologies such as virtual power plants and electricity market trading. Virtual power plants aggregate regional power users and grid responses, enhancing stability and power regulation capabilities. The electricity market transaction service focuses on monitoring electricity market rules and assists power stations in optimizing their strategies.

During the conference, Sunshine Carbon sealed a strategic cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Exchange. This partnership emphasizes Sunshine Carbon’s commitment to carbon neutrality. Li Yuan, deputy general manager of Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Trading Center, presented a carbon neutral certification certificate to Song Shi, vice president of Sunshine Carbon.

As an official carbon-neutral strategic partner, Sunshine Carbon played a vital role throughout the conference, ensuring pre-conference emission reduction and implementing a comprehensive carbon inclusive applet. The company’s efforts contributed to the realization of a “zero carbon conference.”

With the backing of Sungrow’s clean energy conversion technology and industrial expertise, Sunshine Carbon is determined to become a global leader in providing one-stop, full life cycle zero-carbon solutions and services. The iCarbon2.0 solution has already been successfully implemented in various settings, including zero-carbon factories, parks, transportation, buildings, and hospitals, earning recognition from both domestic and international customers.

Sunshine Carbon plans to collaborate with zero-carbon partners worldwide to develop a professional and efficient zero-carbon ecosystem. The company’s advancements in the dual-carbon field align with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.

Source: Financial Report Network

