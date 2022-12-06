Home Business Sungrow issued a clarification announcement: no significant reduction in household savings expectations, a large reduction in misinterpretation and over-interpretation
Sungrow issued a clarification announcement: no significant reduction in household savings expectations, a large reduction in misinterpretation and over-interpretation

Sungrow issued a clarification announcement: no significant reduction in household savings expectations, a large reduction in misinterpretation and over-interpretation

On December 6, Sungrow announced that the company was concerned about media reports that “Sungrow’s latest communication has significantly lowered its shipping guidelines”, and the company clarified that it did not significantly lower its household savings expectations, and that the sharp reduction was due to misinterpretation and over-interpretation. The downward adjustment in the media reports is only the lower limit of the expected range of the company’s investor communication on December 2, 2022, and some data are different. The adjustment range is about 10-20%, which is a normal adjustment.

The announcement shows that for next year’s expected adjustments, the company’s products are fully covered, household storage products are expected to be slightly reduced, but industrial, commercial and ground-related products are slightly increased, with overall increases and decreases. The above adjustments will not seriously affect the company’s performance next year. influences.

The announcement also pointed out that the overall judgment on the demand for European household savings is still very optimistic, and it is expected to at least double next year. The company’s fine-tuning of the shipping guidelines is mainly due to the reasonable revisions made in consideration of the lag in the pace of the company’s household storage increase due to the tight supply chain in the first three quarters of this year.

On December 5, Sungrow closed down by 9.5%, closing at 108.58 yuan, with a turnover exceeding 6.1 billion yuan.

