Sunshine Carbon Launches iCarbon 2.0: A One-Stop Zero-Carbon Solution at 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Showcases Sunshine Carbon’s iCarbon 2.0 Zero-Carbon Solution

Shanghai, China – From July 6 to 8, the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, centered around the theme of “Intelligently Connected World Creates the Future,” dazzled attendees in Shanghai. Among the lineup of esteemed participants and speakers, Sunshine Carbon, a leading solution provider in the dual-carbon field, stood out as an official carbon-neutral strategic partner of the conference. At the event, Sunshine Carbon unveiled its groundbreaking iCarbon2.0, a comprehensive, one-stop full lifecycle zero-carbon solution.

Sunshine Carbon’s iCarbon 2.0 aims to provide tailored, zero-carbon services that adapt to each region’s unique conditions. By combining software, hardware, and services, iCarbon 2.0 encompasses six crucial steps to achieving carbon neutrality: assessment and measurement, dual-carbon planning, intelligent carbon reduction, energy-efficient carbon operations, carbon emission offsets, and certification empowerment. Alongside these steps, iCarbon 2.0 offers several core functions, including product carbon footprint, supply chain carbon management, carbon asset market development, virtual power plant, and electricity market.

During the launch, Sunshine Carbon introduced a product carbon footprint full lifecycle management tool that enables organizations to measure, account for, and certify greenhouse gas emissions across their operations, activities, and products. This tool, backed by international carbon management system standards, incorporates rapid modeling tools, a carbon footprint database, data collaboration, shared green supply chain management tools, and partnerships with multiple certification agencies. Furthermore, Sunshine Carbon’s carbon asset development and trading platform facilitates quick retrieval of high-quality carbon assets, online transactions, and real-time consumption.

In addition to its carbon management system, Sunshine Carbon has been actively involved in forward-thinking technology initiatives such as virtual power plants and power trading. Virtual power plants aggregate energy users and grid responses on a regional scale, promoting stable production and enhancing power regulation capabilities. The electricity market transaction service offered by Sunshine Carbon focuses on the development of the electricity market, closely monitoring changes in electricity market rules, and aiding power stations in achieving comprehensive optimal strategies.

During the conference’s closing press conference, Sunshine Carbon signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Exchange. This partnership solidifies Sunshine Carbon’s commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainable practices. Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Trading Center’s Deputy General Manager, Li Yuan, presented a carbon-neutral certification certificate to Sunshine Carbon’s Vice President, Song Shi. As an official carbon-neutral strategic partner, Sunshine Carbon played a critical role in realizing the conference’s goal of “zero carbon.”

Leveraging Sungrow’s leading position in clean energy conversion technology and industrial expertise, Sunshine Carbon aims to become the world‘s premier provider of one-stop full lifecycle zero-carbon solutions and services. Currently, Sunshine Carbon’s iCarbon 2.0 has been successfully implemented in various application scenarios, including zero-carbon factories, zero-carbon parks, zero-carbon transportation, zero-carbon buildings, and zero-carbon hospitals. The company has garnered significant recognition from both domestic and international customers. Looking ahead, Sunshine Carbon plans to collaborate with global zero-carbon partners to create a professional and efficient zero-carbon ecosystem.

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference highlighted the growing importance of sustainable practices and the role of technology in achieving a carbon-neutral future. Sunshine Carbon’s iCarbon 2.0 stands at the forefront of this movement, offering innovative solutions to address the urgent need for zero-carbon initiatives and greenhouse gas reduction.

