Sunshine Carbon Leads the Way to Carbon Neutrality with Six Steps of ‘Carbon Neutrality’

Sunshine Carbon Breaks Road to Low-Carbon Development with Six Steps of “Carbon Neutrality” at World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Shanghai, China – From July 6th to 8th, the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2023) was held at the Shanghai World Expo Center and World Expo Exhibition Hall. The conference, themed “Intelligent Connected World Creates the Future,” focused on new outlets for industrial and technological changes in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI). Sunshine Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Sunshine Carbon), a carbon neutral strategic partner, attended the conference.

Sunshine Carbon played a crucial role in making the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference a carbon-neutral event. In line with the country’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, the WAIC Organizing Committee partnered with Sunshine Carbon to implement low-carbon concepts throughout the conference. By taking multiple measures such as pre-conference emission reduction, carbon neutrality of the conference, and universal carbon benefits, Sunshine Carbon helped achieve the goal of “zero carbon” for the event. The conference was awarded a carbon neutral certification certificate by Li Yuan, deputy general manager of Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Trading Center, and Song Shi, vice president of Sunshine Carbon, accepted the certificate on behalf of the company. This partnership also led to a strategic cooperation agreement between the two parties in the field of “double carbon.”

During the conference, Sunshine Carbon introduced iCarbon 2.0, a one-stop full-life cycle zero-carbon solution. This solution encompasses various low-carbon service scenarios, including product carbon footprint, carbon asset development and trading, virtual power plants, and power trading assistance decision-making systems. Through a combination of software, hardware, and services based on the “six steps of carbon neutrality,” iCarbon 2.0 provides customized zero-carbon solutions to meet local conditions.

Sunshine Carbon’s commitment to zero-carbon practices was further demonstrated in the Sunshine Industrial Park. This park, which serves as the production base for Sungrow’s photovoltaic inverters and energy storage equipment, implemented the “six steps of carbon neutrality” to achieve carbon neutrality. By focusing on clean energy substitution, efficient energy use, and smart carbon management, the park realized safe, economical, and low-carbon operations. As a result, the Sunshine Industrial Park generated approximately 5.6 million kWh of power annually, increased the green electricity ratio by 10%, saved 6.52 million yuan in overall costs, and reduced carbon emissions by 5,274 tons. The park achieved carbon neutrality through carbon offset and carbon neutral certification using carbon asset trading and digital certification.

Apart from the Sunshine Industrial Park, Sunshine Carbon’s iCarbon solution successfully landed in various projects, including the Deyu Medical Maanshan Hospital (the first zero-carbon hospital in Anhui), Qingdao Steele Zero-carbon Factory, Anhui Provincial Communications Holding Group, Luogang Jinxiu Lake Park, and Wusheng commercial complexes. These projects cover multiple typical scenarios such as factories, parks, transportation, hospitals, buildings, complexes, and large-scale events.

Chen Xiao, President of Sunshine Carbon, stated, “The rapid iteration of various cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, has laid a technical foundation for the digital transformation of the industry. In the future, Sunshine Carbon will continue to capitalize on new opportunities arising from digital technology changes to create efficient and reliable green energy management and intelligent operation solutions. We aim to meet the industry’s demands for low-carbon transformation and enable the industry’s digital transformation and energy efficiency improvement.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

