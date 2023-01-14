Securities Times e-company news, according to Sunsir’s iron ore price index, this week’s iron ore price first fell and then rose, and the overall trend was within a narrow range. As of the 14th, Sunsir’s iron ore price was 886.33 yuan/wet ton, a month-on-month increase 2.92%. SunSirs data analysts believe that the release of winter storage demand from steel mills this week has weakened marginally, and the spot transactions in the market will gradually shrink as the Spring Festival approaches. However, overseas shipments have shrunk last week, and the domestic steel off-season effect has fermented, so steel mills are less willing to resume production Weak, the fundamentals of iron ore supply and demand may turn into a situation of weak supply and stable demand in the short term. After the release of demand for inventory replenishment by steel mills, spot transactions will also decline. Coupled with the fact that steel mills are not willing to start operations at low profits, and the futures market is volatile, speculators may increase shipments. It is expected that iron ore will remain strong next week Run, but there is a short-term risk, pay attention to the rise and fall. In particular, the National Development and Reform Commission has issued a message to pay close attention to iron ore prices. Judging from last year’s experience, the regulator’s attitude is relatively clear. If iron ore prices continue to rise from the fundamentals, the probability of introducing further restrictive policies is extremely high.