Super bonus with work that has just started, can those who are against it oppose the payment?

by Antonella Donati



I would like to know how you can oppose the request to pay for the works for the 110% Superbonus (energy efficiency), started on 10/28/2023, which I voted against in the assembly resolution.

I believe that there may be irregularities in the preparation of the project and the contract and in the carrying out of the works. Furthermore, if possible, can I know if the Cilas presented or approved is valid by a certain date (18/11/2022)? Am I entitled to a copy of the certification presented to Enea? Can I go to the bank to ask for a copy of the condominium statement? Many thanks for the answers you can provide me.

