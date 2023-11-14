Home » Super bonus with work that has just started, can those who are against it oppose the payment?
Business

Super bonus with work that has just started, can those who are against it oppose the payment?

by admin
Super bonus with work that has just started, can those who are against it oppose the payment?

by Antonella Donati

I would like to know how you can oppose the request to pay for the works for the 110% Superbonus (energy efficiency), started on 10/28/2023, which I voted against in the assembly resolution.

I believe that there may be irregularities in the preparation of the project and the contract and in the carrying out of the works. Furthermore, if possible, can I know if the Cilas presented or approved is valid by a certain date (18/11/2022)? Am I entitled to a copy of the certification presented to Enea? Can I go to the bank to ask for a copy of the condominium statement? Many thanks for the answers you can provide me.

See also  Tourism - News: The world's largest cruise ship "Icon of the Seas" starts its maiden voyage in Miami

You may also like

Weak final on Piazza Affari, Tim bucks the...

State Administration of Financial Supervision: Implement regulatory ratings...

That’s why supplies for the rural population are...

Lancia Ypsilon, the history of the chic city...

Sora’s strong attack A-share AI concept stocks are...

Founder salaries 2024: This is what startup founders...

$36 Million Unclaimed Lottery Ticket in Florida Sends...

Pirelli is suffering on the stock market, with...

Start today! “Living water” is coming. The first...

These are the 10 richest Europeans in 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy