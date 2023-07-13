Home » Super fines from the Antitrust for the agreement on football rights: 760 thousand euros to Tim and 7.2 million to Dazn
Business

Super fines from the Antitrust for the agreement on football rights: 760 thousand euros to Tim and 7.2 million to Dazn

by admin
Super fines from the Antitrust for the agreement on football rights: 760 thousand euros to Tim and 7.2 million to Dazn

ROME. The Antitrust has closed the investigation relating to some clauses of the agreement between Tim and Dazn on the broadcasting of Serie A football championship matches in the three-year period 2021-2024. Based on the revenues deriving to the two companies from the marketing of television rights for the 2021-2022 season, the Authority fined Tim for 760,776.82 euros and Dazn for 7,240,250.84 euros. For the three-year period 2021-2024, following the tender called by Lega Calcio in 2021, the holder of the TV rights is Dazn.

See also  The leaders of the three major operators talk to investors: the valuation model of the telecom industry needs to be reshaped | Daily Economic News

You may also like

E-bikes: Hyped startup Vanmoof in dire financial straits

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy