Super fines from the Antitrust for the agreement on football rights: 760 thousand euros to Tim and 7.2 million to Dazn

ROME. The Antitrust has closed the investigation relating to some clauses of the agreement between Tim and Dazn on the broadcasting of Serie A football championship matches in the three-year period 2021-2024. Based on the revenues deriving to the two companies from the marketing of television rights for the 2021-2022 season, the Authority fined Tim for 760,776.82 euros and Dazn for 7,240,250.84 euros. For the three-year period 2021-2024, following the tender called by Lega Calcio in 2021, the holder of the TV rights is Dazn.

