Super-old people, discovered the secrets of the few capable of slowing down old age

Over-elderly, an American study reveals many secrets of the “lucky” few

Cocoon’s Dream, the famous 1985 film about eternal youth has been touching mankind ever since. What is certain is that aging cannot be avoided, but we can try to delay the process. How to do it? A few secrets to slow down aging have been revealed by some recent studies. One of these, observational, was carried out on a group of superseniors, the “superagers”, people who at the age of 80 have a lucidity equal to that of a fifty-year-old. The 2012 term was invented by a group of researchers from Northwestern University in Chicago (USA). Among the discoveries it was seen that these superseniors showed a thicker cerebral cortex and greater resistance to some brain damages, typical of advancing age, such as cortical atrophy. What has been found is that this “chosen people”, thanks to lifestyles and genetics, seemed to better resist the natural process of advancing age. A trend also confirmed by a new article in the Lancet Healthy Longevity magazine.

Older people have better memory, better mental health and move faster

Older adults, in addition to having better memory, have better mental health and move faster. The data, taken by the Vallecas Project (which sought to hunt down early markers of Alzheimer’s) showed that these people have more gray matter in key areas of the brain. A five-year study of “super elderly” and normal people. Scientists have deduced that more gray matter could be a protective factor. Two other important aspects that emerged is that the people tested had more social relationships and friends and a continuous desire to learn new things. In any case, these studies are bringing the scientific world ever closer to solving the big question about the elderly and the mechanisms that allow them to deal with decline better than others.

Older people, life experience is another important factor

Emily Rogalski, a pioneer in the study of the super elderly, argues that life experience may be as important as genetic factors. The study on superagers helps to identify what is different about these people and what of these differences can be promoted in the general population. What seems clear is that there are modifiable factors such as taking care of one’s vascular health, diet, sleep, exercise, and trying to keep anxiety and depression away. Physical exercise, for example, keeps blood pressure and glucose levels under control, improving mental well-being by keeping cognitive impairment away. Another secret that emerged in the study is the psychological one. People with multiple goals, from being a parent to carrying out activities for themselves or others, seem to have less stress. This takes them away from the early signs of Alzheimer’s. Education, one of the factors of so-called resilience, goes hand in hand with the desire to browse and study new things. It appears to be behind the 30% decline in the percentage of people with dementia in the United States over 15 years, along with other factors such as the control of cardiovascular problems. The researchers also estimated that illiterate people have three times the risk of dementia. The conclusion, however, noted by the authors of the study, is that “the model on the cluster of super-elderly people that emerged, linked largely to lifestyle, is only 66% accurate while the rest is not yet so clear”. The researchers’ next steps will be to gather the “lucky” few in international studies to better understand the multiple secrets of their almost “eternal” seniority.

