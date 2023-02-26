Here is what Maurizio Costanzo leaves to Maria De Filippi and her children

Dream apartments and gigantic villas, but not only. What Maurice Costanzo bequeath to his loved ones is in all respects a treasure. In addition to real estate, there are in fact also intellectual properties.

Costanzo was an icon of journalism and of tv but also a great lyricist. He wrote unforgettable songs that made the history of Italian music. The lyrics for him are Mino Reitano, Alex Britt e Andrea Bocelli. But the most famous isIf by phoning” sung by the unmistakable Mina. She wrote the words to this song with Ghigo De Chiarain 1966, contained in the album Studio Uno 1966.

Returning to the properties, only in Rome Costanzo leave it to his wife Maria De Filippi and to his three children two apartments in the prestigious Prati district. Two houses, these, which are well over 150 square meters each. The journalist has the usufruct of these houses while the bare ownership belongs to the presenter. One of the two apartments is an attic of the apartment building known for the unsolved murder of Simonetta Cesaroni in via Poma.

But that is not all. Then there are a number of other properties, as he reports Republicin the province of Grosseto, near the thermal baths of Saturnia, where Costanzo often loved to go. In fact, Tuscany was one of the presenter’s favorite summer destinations, who was also at home in Ansedonia where he rested in his famous villa, not in his name.

Finally, just 40 kilometers by car from his summer residence, Costanzo he has another residence in Località Poderi di Sotto of 150 square meters. In the same area she also has several lands, in this case the bare ownership belongs to her children Saverio and Camilla. In short, although all the assets and possessions in Costanzo’s will for his family are not yet known in detail, a wealth of several million euros can easily be estimated.

