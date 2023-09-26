Super Returns or Huge Scam?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

25 September 2023

Il BTP Value it’s a Italian state bond which is generating a lot of interest. Will it offer us super returns or will it be a rip-off?

Today we will try to focus on all of them characteristics to draw a sensible conclusion and better understand whether it is truly a safe investment or whether it is a potential trap for investors.

This article talks about:

Characteristics of the BTp Value

This government bond has a duration of 5 years and offers a quarterly coupon.

Il net return expected is between 3.3% and 3.4% per year, although it could be slightly higher.

The taxation it is subsidized at 12.5% ​​as for government bonds, and is convenient compared to the 26% of other financial instruments, such as deposit accounts for example.

What is certain is that with a duration of 5 years and an increasing quarterly coupon, it could seem like an interesting option.

Before continuing I invite you to read here because you will be updated in real time on all steps relating to the issue.

Advantages of Investment

Let’s start by seeing what the advantages of the investment in the BTp Valore, to understand if it is a correct choice for us:

Simplicity: the BTP is an investment that is easy to understand and accessible to everyone, since you can start investing with a minimum investment of €1000;

Relative safety: if the instrument is held until maturity, the risks are minimal;

Rate freeze: In a time of rising interest rates, locking in a rate now could be beneficial.

In general the BTp Value is considered a safe investmentalthough here we have often found that this is not entirely the case.

Disadvantages and Risks

After having examined what the advantages of an investment in BTp can be, let’s now look at what they are disadvantages because every investment always has disadvantages and/or disadvantages risksand these must be considered.

Here’s what you need to pay attention to:

Time horizon: the duration of 5 years could be a problem for many Italians who often change their minds about investments, so holding the instrument until maturity could be difficult;

Country risk: Italy has a series of economic and fiscal problems that could influence the repayment of the bond, even if said like this it could raise some objections because it is very difficult for Italy to default. However, this is always a risk that must be considered;

Concentration risk: having too many BTPs in your portfolio is not true diversification, pay attention to this aspect too;

Volatility: this is also a factor to evaluate, especially if interest rates change over time as has been happening in recent years. In fact, with an increase in rates the value of the security on the secondary market decreases, and vice versa.

So as you’ve seen, it’s not all rosy, i risks they exist in investments and must always be considered!

Is BTp Valore really safe?

The concept of “inductivist turkey” is essential to understand the hidden risks of BTP Valore.

Have you ever heard about it?

Imagine a turkey that is fed every day and begins to think that life will always be like this. Then, suddenly, Thanksgiving arrives and the turkey is killed.

This example serves to illustrate the risk of taking for granted safety of an investment such as the BTP Valore. Although Italy has never gone bankrupt in the past, the country risk and the existing economic problems make this scenario a concrete possibility, which perhaps we tend not to consider but which we must be aware that it exists.

Comparison with other financial instruments

As we saw before, BTp are considered safe investments, but they are not the only safe instruments that exist or that we can rely on. There are many other investments that present at least limited risk and which have interesting characteristics that we can consider in our choices:

Deposit accounts: these instruments offer increasing rates, but with a tax of 26%, therefore higher than that of BTp. Banks are currently making many attractive offers thanks to the increase in interest rates they offer. Here you can learn more;

Bond market: other securities could offer similar or even better returns than BTp;

Stock market: this is a potentially more profitable market in the long term, but in this case it is necessary to deal with greater risk because, as we know, greater risks must be considered to obtain higher returns.

Opinions of Affari Miei: is it worth investing?

The decision to invest in BTP Value It depends on various factors, including your personal context, risk tolerance and the composition of your portfolio.

It is essential to consider the diversification and concentration risk. In fact, many people often make a wrong choice because they allocate all their assets only to BTp, and this does not mean diversifying, on the contrary, it means highly exposing themselves to risks that are often underestimated.

In fact, I’m not telling you that choosing these tools is completely wrong, I’m just inviting you to reflect and not make hasty choices that could cost you dearly.

Ultimately, the BTP Value it may be a good investment for some, but it also presents risks that should not be underestimated.

