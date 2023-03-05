The law, i.e. the art. 1372 of the civil code, establishes that “The contract has the force of law between the parties. It can only be dissolved by mutual consent or for causes admitted by law”. In essence, the contract can be dissolved only with the agreement between the parties or in cases of non-performance. Obviously, in the specific case, the only deed that counts is the one countersigned by the individual owners and delivered to the GC, since the revised text with the proposed changes and additions was not accepted.