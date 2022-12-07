Home Business Superbonus 110, Enea data on credits
Superbonus 110, Enea data on credits

Superbonus 110, Enea data on credits

The Superbonus doesn’t stop. The end of November data released by theAeneas confirm once again the growth trend, which has resumed travel in the order of an increase in investments of about 3.5 billion euros per month, after the boom recorded in September with the acceleration of work on the villas. The deductions foreseen at the end of the works have reached almost 64 billion eurosdespite the blocking of the sale operations

