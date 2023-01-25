A postponement from 31 March to 30 June this year to take advantage of the 110% superbonus for the expenses incurred for the interventions on the “villas”. This is foreseen by an amendment first signed by Francesca Tubetti (FdI) to the milleproroghe decree, among those reported in the Constitutional Affairs and Budget commissions of the Senate. The condition remains that as of 30 September 2022 work has been carried out for at least 30% of the total intervention (also including non-subsidised work). Among the reported there are also amendments by senators from the League and FI relating to the Iacp.

Among the amendments under discussion, also the one concerning the extension of subsidies for social housing up to 110% until 2026, while the term had expired at the end of 2022.

For energy efficiency works on buildings, however, it goes from 110 to 90%, even if not for everyone. Those condominiums who approved the resolution in the assembly by 18 November 2022 or those who resolved between 19 and 24 November, with certain requirements, remain at 110% of the concessions.

There are many areas of application and implications of the Milleproroghe launched at the end of the year 2022.

On the amendments, the Constitutional Affairs and Budget commissions of the Senate will meet again tomorrow (Thursday 26 January) at 2 pm for the admissibility of the amendments to the Milleproroghe decree. Voting on the proposed changes will start next week and aims to close by Friday. The provision is expected in the Chamber from 13 February.