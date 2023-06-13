Home » Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia Romagna. The proposal
Business

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia Romagna. The proposal

by admin
Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia Romagna. The proposal

Transferable tax credits, the proposal of Affaritaliani.it

Perhaps not everyone knows that the transferable tax credit of the 110% Superbonus was canceled by the Government with Decree Law No. 11 of 2023, but in its conversion amendments were approved (for example article 2 paragraph 3-quater) which introduce a derogation that still allows the transferability of tax credits for buildings “damaged by seismic events” and “damaged by meteorological events occurred starting from 15 September 2022 (…) located in the territories of the Marche region”. Indeed, the derogation is also applicable to the IACP; to undivided housing cooperatives and non-profit associations.

The message that has passed in the mainstream media, from which most people’s perception derives, is that the transferability of the tax credit has been canceled by the Government, instead it remained for repairs from earthquakes and floods in the Marche region, which otherwise are not carried out due to lack of financial resources.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Huawei smart glasses square semi-block diagram to seamlessly integrate work and life-Huawei Huawei

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Ferrari purchases 20,005 ordinary shares

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy