Superbonus 110%, residual credit spread over 10 years: here’s how

Superbonus 110%, residual credit will be spread over 10 years: here’s how

From 2 May, the credits of the superbonus can be spread over 10 years, earthquake bonus and architectural barrier bonus. The “long” installment plan applies to credits from building companies, banks or other assignees, for which the first option has been communicated by March 31stand also concerns the unused portion of credit.

The communication may concern even just a part of the installment of the available credit: with subsequent communications, both the remaining part of the installment and any other credits acquired in the meantime can be paid in installments.

He announced it the Revenue Agency following the provision signed by the director Ernesto Maria Ruffini, in implementation of the law on building bonus credits. To distribute the credit – reads the Agency’s instructions – it will be enough to use a new function available, from next month, in the reserved area of ​​the site.

Which credits can be “diluted” over 10 years

The novelty applies to tax credits deriving from the options for the first sale or for the discount on the invoice communicated to the Revenue by 31 March of this year.

With this provision, the Agency specifies that the residual portion of each annual installment of tax credits, also acquired following transfers subsequent to the first option, and not used in compensation, can be divided into 10 equal annual installments.

The breakdown can be made for the residual portion of the credit installments relating to: years 2022 and following for communications of first sale or invoice discount relating to the Superbonus sent until 31 October 2022; garlic years 2023 and followingfor communications relating to the Superbonus sent from 1 November 2022 to 31 March 2023 and for communications relating to Sismabonus and the architectural barriers bonus sent until 31 March 2023.

Each new annual installment may only be used in compensation and may not in turn be transferred or further divided.

An example

A subject has a 2023 installment relating to Sismabonus type credits for an amount of 100 euros and, expecting not to have sufficient capacity to absorb it as compensation by 31 December of this year, will be able to estimate the quota that will be able to use in compensation in 2023 (60 euro) and notify the Revenue Agency of the remaining part of the installment that you do not plan to use (40 euros).

This remaining amount will be divided into ten annual installments of 4 euros each, usable in compensation from January 1 to December 31 of the years 2024 to 2033.

If at the end of 2023 the subject has other non-compensable residual credits, he can communicate to the Agency that he wants to distribute them over the next ten years as a fatot for the previous installment.

How to communicate the choice of the long installment

Suppliers and assignees will be able to communicate to the Revenue that they wish to take advantage of the long installment – instead of the one originally envisaged – simply by accessing the reserved area of ​​the Agency’s website, wherefrom 2 May 2023one will be active new feature inside the “Credit assignment platform”.

From 3 July 2023 the service will also be active for intermediaries with proxy the consultation of the tax drawer of credit holders.

(Ticker)