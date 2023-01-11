End of the year with new growth of around billion for the Superbonus compared to the previous month. December data released by Aeneas confirm the trend of the last period with deductions expected at the end of the works for over 68.74 billion, against 63.92 in November. The deductions for works already completed amounted instead to 46.63 billion, against 41.42. The average value of condominium works decreased slightly compared to November, while the number of sworn certifications increased.

SUPERBONUS EXPERT: ASK YOUR QUESTION

The number of interventions

The monthly report therefore records a total of interventions eligible for deduction equal to approximately 62.5 billion. At the end of November, however, investments amounted to 58.11 billion, while in October the total stood at 55 billion. After the record growth recorded in September due to the need for villas to close at least 30% of the works in order to continue to take advantage of the 110% rate, growth has not stopped, however.



Data updated by Aeneas

In the foreground the condominium interventions

As regards the share of works on the total, i condominiums they lead the ranking with 46.1% of investments and 70% of works already completed. The average expenditure in December amounted to approximately 598,000 euros, slightly down on the 602,000 at the end of November.

On the other hand, the expenses for the town which stands at an average of 113,000 euros. In this case, the share of the total amount is equal to 38% and the work already completed has reached 77%, almost six points more than at the end of the previous month.

Also stable at 97,000 euros for the total of works in the single-family buildingswhich together represent a share of 16% of the total and completed works for 82%.