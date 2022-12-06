Home Business Superbonus 110%, there is a maxi agreement for the transfer of credit: what does it provide
Business

Superbonus 110%, there is a maxi agreement for the transfer of credit: what does it provide

by admin
Superbonus 110%, there is a maxi agreement for the transfer of credit: what does it provide

A maxi agreement has been reached for the transfer of tax credits linked to building renovations with the Superbonus 110. Intesa Sanpaolo has just signed a contract for the transfer of credits to Ludoil Energy worth 1.3 billion euros. A real record sale launched by Intesa.
Intesa Sanpaolo and Ludoil Energy SpA, one of the main private companies in the energy sector, active in infrastructure logistics and renewables, and which invests in innovative circular economy projects, have signed an agreement for the receipt of tax credits linked to building bonuses and the Superbonus for a tax value of 1.3 billion euros.
The new assignment will concern the receivables purchased from 1 May 2022, identified by the unique code introduced by the Revenue Agency”. A note from Intesa Sanpaolo communicates this. first Italian bank to fully implement the Aid Decree, which provided for the transfer to the business world.The contract signed with Ludoil Energy responds to the logic of progressively restarting the credit transfer market: the bank’s objective is to continue to involve a conspicuous number of companies to expand their fiscal capacity, which is saturated today. In fact, they are the essential and decisive counterpart for boosting the transfer market with a view to relaunching and expanding the business».
The contract signed with Ludoil Energy responds to the logic of progressively restarting the credit transfer market: the bank’s objective is to continue to involve a large number of companies to expand its fiscal capacity, which is currently saturated. In fact, they are the essential and decisive counterpart for boosting the transfer market with a view to relaunching and expanding the business. Thanks to the agreement with Ludoil Energy, Intesa Sanpaolo will continue to give feedback to its customers who are “waiting to be able to assign their receivables, ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining rigorous attention in the documentary verification conducted so far”, explains a note. Intesa Sanpaolo, through an effective system of controls monitored by its partner Deloitte on an online platform, has acquired 12 billion in tax credits against applications received for over 30 billion.

See also  Creative director Alessandro Michele says goodbye to Gucci: "An extraordinary journey ends for me"

You may also like

Raymond James: Raise Lululemon’s target price to $438...

Electric cars, the price of batteries rises after...

Wrestling with Biden, Russia considers launching an “oil...

Wall Street drags Europe into the red, Piazza...

Optimism on the stock market and spreads is...

Pos or cash? The story of the three...

Russia evaluates minimum price for international oil sales

Crude oil Asian market: U.S. oil stabilizes after...

IATA: profits of 4.7 billion dollars in 2023

Ferretti Group, the decision on the Stock Exchange...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy