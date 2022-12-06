A maxi agreement has been reached for the transfer of tax credits linked to building renovations with the Superbonus 110. Intesa Sanpaolo has just signed a contract for the transfer of credits to Ludoil Energy worth 1.3 billion euros. A real record sale launched by Intesa.

Intesa Sanpaolo and Ludoil Energy SpA, one of the main private companies in the energy sector, active in infrastructure logistics and renewables, and which invests in innovative circular economy projects, have signed an agreement for the receipt of tax credits linked to building bonuses and the Superbonus for a tax value of 1.3 billion euros.

The new assignment will concern the receivables purchased from 1 May 2022, identified by the unique code introduced by the Revenue Agency". A note from Intesa Sanpaolo communicates this. first Italian bank to fully implement the Aid Decree, which provided for the transfer to the business world.

The contract signed with Ludoil Energy responds to the logic of progressively restarting the credit transfer market: the bank’s objective is to continue to involve a large number of companies to expand its fiscal capacity, which is currently saturated. In fact, they are the essential and decisive counterpart for boosting the transfer market with a view to relaunching and expanding the business. Thanks to the agreement with Ludoil Energy, Intesa Sanpaolo will continue to give feedback to its customers who are “waiting to be able to assign their receivables, ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining rigorous attention in the documentary verification conducted so far”, explains a note. Intesa Sanpaolo, through an effective system of controls monitored by its partner Deloitte on an online platform, has acquired 12 billion in tax credits against applications received for over 30 billion.