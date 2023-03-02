The government has prohibited the assignment of building credits after February 16, but small derogations are being studied to guarantee the discount on the invoice for exceptional and limited-time cases. The Mef technicians are trying to open glimmers for the seismic adaptation of the buildings in the municipalities of the earthquake crater, for energy saving interventions in the buildings of the non-profit organization and in public housing, and finally to allow the deduction on bonuses also for the incompetent , or taxpayers who cannot recover 50% of the Ecobonus in ten years because they do not pay taxes and therefore do not have the “tax capacity” to unload the works in the tax return.

Problem credits

The four exceptions are some of the measures that could be included in the Superbonus decree which has just begun the process in the Chamber, however the discussion has yet to get to the heart of it and promises to be long and bitter. Then there is another big problem, which concerns the past: there are 19 billion in stranded tax credits that citizens have given up and businesses are unable to collect because the banks no longer have the fiscal space to purchase them. The result of this stalemate is in the numbers: 120,000 companies without liquidity and thousands of construction sites blocked, pace of the customers who have hired the companies, carried out all the bureaucratic procedures and perhaps advanced some money for the renovations which, on the other hand, are not proceeding.

Compensations with the F24, who is responsible

To try to dispose of these old credits, a mechanism that the Ministry of Economy has brought to the table with the categories of the sector concerns the possibility of offsetting those resources with the F24s that the customers of the institutions use to pay taxes. According to data from the Revenue Agency, the banks would still have room to acquire credit, however the Abi denies it and reiterates that the limit is exhausted. And so the Treasury intends to act on the banks with a moral suasion, on the basis of the belief that institutions still have significant margins. Therefore, the possibility of offsetting tax credits with tax debts collected through customers’ F24s would be selective and would only concern banks that have actually come close to exhausting their tax capacity.

The reasons for yes and no

The government defends the line of stopping the discount on invoices: the Superbonus has exploded the deficit, explain the MEF, and in fact Istat has released debt estimates for the last three years: 9.7% in 2020, 9% in 2021 and 8% in 2022, a bill of 80 billion more. “The correction of the rules on bonuses was the indispensable prerequisite for the protection of the accounts, the old measures on building incentives cannot be replicated”. The ban on transfers by decree, the Mef reiterates, has freed up resources for this year’s economic policies, such as support for bills. The sector associations, from Ance to Cna up to Confedilizia, are on the barricades and are asking the government to reactivate the credit market, otherwise companies risk going bankrupt. The opposition, but also majority parties such as Forza Italia and Lega, are pushing for corrective measures especially in favor of the incompetent or low-income families. Without the discount on the invoice, this is the reasoning that Pd and M5s make, the deduction on building bonuses will only be used by the rich, who have the money to anticipate the works and the tax capacity for the deduction.