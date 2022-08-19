MILANO – With the background noise of the election campaign filling the ears, the construction sites for the energy and seismic efficiency of condominiums and houses are still waiting for a definitive release. The game is that of the Superbonus 110% and the tax credits linked to it, which died down during the summer and is expected at the hour of truth: either it is released, or it risks ending painfully for many companies and clients.

The latest data fromAeneas, relating to the month of July, they said that the amount of money involved has continued to grow, at a rapid pace: on the other hand, the data of the construction sites of a few months ago enter the portal and for this – say the employees at work – there is still no trace of the freezing that is being denounced by many quarters. In the month of July alone, there were 25 thousand more construction sites, four and a half billion new jobs. The total value of the admitted works is close to 40 billion, the estimated expenditure for the state 44. While the works actually completed were 28.2 billion. In the gap between the two values ​​there is the dimension of the risk that some clients run of remaining in suspense.

The months of truth for the condominiums, closed games for the houses

If we stick to the operational part of the question, there is time for condominiums until December 31, 2023 to take advantage of the 110% discount. Given the importance and duration of the construction sites, which the administrators of the most common buildings in our cities indicate between 10 and 12 months, it is clear that the next few months will be those of truth to organize the scaffolding and get them started. Games closed instead on June 30 for town and functionally autonomous properties. In this case, in fact, the Superbonus is recognized until the end of the year only with works already in progress on 30 June and on condition that at least 30% of the project is completed by next 30 September.

The problem, however, is that, despite the umpteenth interventions usually to try to unravel the problem, the possibility of concluding the work started and even more of opening new ones weighs on the problematic notes related to the assignment of credits. The Simplifications decree, definitively converted into law, allowed banking institutions to transfer credits to current account holders with VAT numbers. The time horizon was then extended, giving the possibility of carrying out this transfer of the packages to professional customers regardless of the date on which the credit was originated (initially the possibility was limited to those subsequent to May). Basically, right now those who accrue the credit because they start the work can exploit it either directly or as a discount on the invoice, returning it to the company that carries out the work. From the second to the third step, it can only be bought by banks, insurance companies or financial companies. As a fourth assignment, it is possible to switch from a bank to a professional client.

The outstanding problems on credit assignments

The chain was extended and the number of potential buyers enlarged to allow banks to dispose of the credits placed in their stomachs in their fiscal drawer and thus restore oxygen to businesses, with new purchases. But according to observers it is still not enough. The last, about ten days ago, was the Ance Sicilia to report the stalemate again. You have asked for the immediate release of the deadlock because “if this does not happen, soon the Revenue Agency it could ask the owners of the buildings, with the construction sites stopped for months, to repay the sums received so far plus the penalties because the works have not been completed on time. And it is necessary to save the construction companies involved, which have been waiting for months to recover the anticipated investments, from certain bankruptcy. “What is still missing, say the builders of the island, is the failure to solve the problem of the co-responsibility of those who buy the credit towards the tax authorities. , in the case of fraud on the part of the original holder of the deduction. At the end of June, the Revenue called for the utmost diligence, and the ABI immediately asked the banks to comply with these provisions. But further action is expected to understand more clearly what is the limit of this diligence and take shelter, in buying a credit, from nasty legal surprises.

In the background there are two other issues. That of the cost, first of all. Ance Sicilia itself says that banks and intermediaries either continue not to buy credits “because they still don’t know how and to whom to sell them, or to cover themselves from any risks they devalue them excessively: out of every 110 euro they pay 97 and even less, against 100 -103 of a short time ago “. Not to mention those even more aggressive operators who operate on purchases with complex packages of purchases and loans, with rates that some report to be close to usury. And then the game of checks, on these credits, which as we know have generated huge frauds estimated by the Finance Police at over 5 billion euros in value (largely on the facades bonus, which at least in its first phase did not include that network of checks and declarations which instead immediately characterized 110%). As Sole24Ore has reconstructed in recent days, the agreement scheme between the Mef and the Revenue provides that six credits out of ten of the building bonuses pass under the comb of preventive tax control: a document that at the beginning of September will be discussed with the trade unions but clearly indicates how high the level of attention, both to the Treasury and to the Agency, is on the issue.