Superbonus, a platform for the purchase of credits is being studied

Pass for the establishment of a platform, in which Enel would play a central role in the collection and use of credits deriving from building bonusesthe solution for unblocking the stock of firm credits in companies’ tax drawers.

According to what has been learned, the intervention would provide for the establishment of the platform by financial institutions, which purchases credits certified by Enel and receivables held by businesses and private property owners.

Subsequently, the platform will sell these credits with a “reasonable” margin of profit to other subjects, including the same Enel, who will have the fiscal space to discount them. The platform will not exhaust its function with the unlocking of the current ones credits strandedbut it will remain a tool available for any future bonuses.

This solution for problem loans was also made possible thanks to the legislative intervention contained in the decree on tax credits examined by the Chamber, which relieved the banks of joint and several liability for credits accompanied by suitable documentation.

Clarification that also made it possible to unblock the direct purchase of credits by the banks themselves. Through this double channel, the knot of gods should be definitively overcome problem creditswhich paralyzed the mechanism of the bonus award and industry operators

