Superbonus, all the news with the sales decree – VIDEO
Superbonus, all the news with the sales decree – VIDEO

by admin
Superbonus, all the news with the sales decree – VIDEO

Superbonus, what are the new rules with the approval of the spalmacrediti decree

The Senate has approved the decree law on the assignment of credits over 10 years for the Superbonus. The provision had already been anticipated by the Aiuti quater decree and is now awaiting regulation by the Revenue Agency. Annarita D’Ambrosio of the Only 24 Hours with colleagues Giuseppe Latour, Dario Aquaro and the expert Giorgio Gavelli they explain in detail the new rules and gray areas that leave doubts on the correct wording of the decree.

