Home » Superbonus and credit transfer in 10 years: rules and how to do it
Business

Superbonus and credit transfer in 10 years: rules and how to do it

by admin
Superbonus and credit transfer in 10 years: rules and how to do it

Superbonus and credit transfer: the Revenue Agency dictates the rules. Here’s how to spread the credits over 10 years

Owners of building bonus credits can spread the credits over 10 years not yet used for which the first option was communicated within last year March 31.

L’Revenue Agency communicates that for proud, proud e architectural barriers bonus (building companies, banks and other assignees) the new function will be available (from 2 May) in the reserved area of ​​the site. Furthermore, the communication may also concern only a part of the available credit installment: in fact, with subsequent communications, both the remaining part of the installment and any other credits acquired in the meantime can be paid in installments.

These are some of the innovations contained in the provision in implementation of the latest regulatory changes on the subject, which provides instructions to suppliers and othersand assignee wishing to take advantage of this opportunity. The possibility of diluting the credits over 10 years applies to those relating to subsidized interventions deriving from the options for the first assignment or for the discount on the invoice communicated to the Agency by 31 March of this year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  After CS takeover by UBS - the patient Credit Suisse is still in the hospital - News

You may also like

First Republic Bank plans to lay off up...

De Puyfontaine dismisses Labriola: “We need a new...

Tesla price drop reduces profits: Musk wants to...

After CS takeover by UBS – Credit Suisse...

Wall Street, subdued opening: Dow Jones up +0.2%

Thyssenkrupp boss Merz gives up

Generali, increasingly Italian shareholders: foreign shareholders drop to...

These banks have the highest overnight and fixed-term...

Eurovita, class action risk against banks for policies

After CS takeover by UBS – the patient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy