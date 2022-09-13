There is an agreement in the Senate on the reformulated text of the amendment on the superbonus to the aid dl bis. This was reported by the presidents of the Budget and Finance commissions of Palazzo Madama and rapporteurs of the provision, Daniele Pesco (M5s) and Luciano D’Alfonso (Pd), who expressed satisfaction and thanked the government and officials.

The text reformulated by the government of the amendment to the bis aid dl on the Superbonus is ready and has arrived in the Senate. This was reported by Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni, arriving at Palazzo Madama to participate in the meeting between the groups and the Government, which has just begun.

Therefore, on the Aid bis, the knot of the Superbonus, which has become the workhorse of the 5 stars, is dissolved, with the group leaders in the Budget and Finance Committee of the Senate – Gianmauro Dell’Olio and Emiliano Fenu – who have raised the barricades to ensure that the rule was not canceled. «On the Superbonus, as I anticipated yesterday, we have identified a solution that I believe will find the consent of Parliament. We have filed the rule in the Commission and it will be voted on in the morning, ”confirmed the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Laura Castelli, entering the Senate. “It is needed – she added – to guarantee citizens and businesses, and above all to make progress a measure that we strongly wanted and built, with the aim of guaranteeing, in these post-Covid years, the recovery of the construction sector and the growth of GDP . An objective that has been largely achieved ». So after the decree got bogged down in Palazzo Madama for the refusal of M5s and Cal to withdraw the amendments filed and after the fears of the Government for the possible loss of 17 billion of resources, today the road seems to be downhill regarding the approval of the text that will then have to be examined by Montecitorio. In the proposal formulated by the government, joint and several liability for companies was removed, except in cases of willful misconduct and for subjects susceptible to anti-mafia sanctions. As requested by the M5s in the provision, there will be no charges to be borne by the state.

Here is the text. Article 33 bis is introduced (Simplifications regarding the assignment of credits pursuant to article 121 of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n.34, converted, with amendments, by law 17 July 2020, n.77). It specifies that “in the presence of concurrence in the violation” but only if “with willful misconduct or gross negligence” the benefit cannot be accessed. These are provisions that “apply exclusively to the credits for which they were acquired, in compliance of the provisions of the law, compliance visas, sworn statements and certifications “.

It is done downhill, at this point, the road to Dl Aid, with 17 billion already foreseen and intended for businesses and families. The Aid bis decree approved by the CDM at the beginning of last month and published in the Gazzetta Ufficiale on 9 August will now have to be converted into law. The government already has a third aid package, from 12-13 billion, of which 6.2 billion have already been formalized thanks to better public accounts.

Among the points in question there is also corporate welfare. It is about any contributions from companies for the payment of domestic users of the integrated water service, electricity and natural gas. Such aids, which are of the “fringe benefit” type, will fall within the rules of corporate welfare. These items will therefore also be among those that do not contribute to the formation of income, up to the limit raised again to 516 euros also for 2022.

Energy bonus for businesses

To companies with a high consumption of electricity, the Government recognizes an extraordinary contribution in partial compensation of the higher costs incurred, in the form of a tax credit, equal to 25% of the expenses incurred for the energy component purchased and actually used in the third quarter of 2022, for which is estimated to cost € 3.4 billion. The tax credit can also be recognized in relation to the expenditure for electricity produced by businesses in the first period of the year and by the same cars consumed in the third quarter of 2022. For more information on how the energy bonus for businesses works, we recommend that you read this article. Also included in the text is a tax credit for the purchase of fuel for the exercise of agricultural and fishing activities. This credit had already been recognized to agricultural businesses for the first quarter of 2022 and to those of fishing for the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2022, now it also arrives for the 3rd and 4th quarter.

Psychological bonus and transport bonus

The text of the Bis Aid 2022 Decree refinances the psychologist bonus and the public transport bonus. An additional 101 million euros are allocated to the bonus for public transport passes, compared to the original 79 million. For the psychologist bonus, the additional funds have risen from the 5 million initially foreseen to 15 million, which are added to the 10 million allocated when the measure was introduced.

The expert teacher

Among the points of the Bis Aid Decree there is also the birth of the professional figure of the expert teacher. The figure of the “expert teacher” will earn, in one year, € 5,650 more in the form of an “ad personam annual check”. The “expert” professors cannot be more than 8,000 and will be operational starting from the school year 2032 2033.