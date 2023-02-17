Superbonus and governance of the Pnrr: ok by Cdm

Green light from the Council of Ministers to the decree law which contains the measures concerning governance and further simplifications for the Pnrr. The meeting was chaired remotely and via video link by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, absent for health reasons.

The most important novelty, in addition to the need to speed up the construction of the works by reducing constraints and authorizations, it is the change of governance, with the direction of the plan passing to Palazzo Chigi e to a new structure with four directorates-general and a coordinator. In addition to the Pnrr decree, the ‘Report on the implementation of European and national cohesion policy in Italy was also on the table of the CDM.

The Council of Ministers it also approved the decree on the transfer of building bonus credits. The approval was unanimous. Public administrations are prohibited from acquiring tax credits deriving from building bonuses. Public administrations “cannot be assignees of tax credits” deriving from the exercise of the discount on the invoice or a transfer.

Watch the press conference with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, with Ministers Raffaele Fitto (European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and PNRR) and Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economy and Finance), present the approved measures.

Giorgetti: stop transferring credits due to wicked politics

The stop to the transfer of credits and the discount on the building bonus invoices “is a measure of impact but necessary to block the effects of a wicked policy also used in the electoral campaign and which has produced a benefit for some citizens but has placed a each Italian a burden of 2,000 euros each”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this during the press conference following the Council of Ministers.

Giorgetti: from tax credits 2 thousand euro debts each

“It is clearly an impact measure to block the effects of a wicked policy, also used in the electoral campaign, which has also produced a benefit for some citizens, but which has placed each Italian in charge of 2000 euros from the cradle”. Economy Minister Giancarlo said so Giorgetti at the press conference after the CDM regarding the bill on building bonuses.

Tajani: there had been an out-of-control rise on credits

“We intervened because there had been a rise in credits… alas in the previous government there was a lack of planning and the number of credits was allowed to rise, which was out of control”. Thus the deputy premier and foreign minister Antonio Tajani explains the decision on the decree for the transfer of superbonus credits in the press conference at the end of the council of ministers.

But in Forza Italia there is embarrassment because not everyone has Tajani’s position, on the contrary. “Preemptively blocking the purchase of credits by public entities, even if they have any, means removing one of the possible ways out of the problem of firm credits”. This is the position of Erica Mazzetti, Member of Forza Italia, who points out: “Once again, unfortunately, news relating to tax credits and the Superbonus in general, serious and impactful news, officially leaked, immediately throwing into panic, not to mention the construction industry in the abyss. All this in accordance with what Eurostat has clarified that credits, both payable and unpayable, constitute a deficit and not public debt”.

Conte: lethal blow from the government to the construction sector

“From what we learn the Government in these minutes is approving a decree law in the Council of Ministers which cancel the discount on the invoice and the transfer of tax credits linked to the Superbonus and other building bonuses. It’s not so much the sinking of a measure devised by the M5S that worries us, but the lethal blow to the construction sector, which has made a key contribution to record GDP growth over the past two years. Here we play on the skin of workers and families and jeopardize the future of at least 25,000 construction companies, 130,000 jobs”. So the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte in a post.

Subscribe to the newsletter

