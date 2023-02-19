High tension in the government on superbonus and the Montaruli case

Frictions in government. In particular between Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia. First argument: the superbonus. Corriere della Sera writes: “Forza Italia asks not to place trust in the decree with which the Giorgetti-Meloni tandem sensationally stopped the superbonus. The tension remains and it will not be easy to ease it. Four months of government were enough to fray the relations between the premier and the founder of Forza Italia,” says Corriere della Sera.

According to La Stampa, “the hypothesis of a corrective, for now, does not appease the fury of Forza Italia. Erica Mazzetti announces “barricades for a driving sector of the economy”, while the vice-president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulé swears that «the parliamentary modifications» to the decree «are necessary and indispensable». Italia Viva joins the Azzurri. Matteo Renzi’s party accuses FdI of having “made fun of the Italians” and asks to “intervene” on the decree by “minimizing the damage”.

It also adds to the menu of the clash the Ukraine. “Berlusconi’s utterances against Zelensky have put Giorgia Meloni in great difficulty also on an international level, just a few days after the long-awaited mission to Kiev. A tear that cannot be said to be mended yet”, writes the Corriere della Sera. And here we connect to the second case of the day: “The proof is in the virulence with which the Azzurri and Meloniani fought yesterday, in words, over the resignation of undersecretary Augusta Montaruli, convicted of embezzlement. And it is only the latest hiccup “.

Right on Montaruli the clash has reached very high levelsat least according to the reconstruction of Repubblica: “«Write: this statement from the Brothers of Italy against me is equivalent to the writings that are written in the toilets of the autogrills”. Boom! At nine in the evening, the vice president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulé, one of the most prominent managers of Forza Italia, has no intention of turning the other cheek”. As Repubblica recounts, “in the morning, a guest of Rai News, he had asked the undersecretary to the University, the Melonian Augusta Montaruli, convicted of embezzlement in Rimborsopoli, to consider her resignation”.

Then Montaruli resigned as undersecretary at the University. And, continues Repubblica, “at that point,” authoritative sources “of the Brothers of Italy used, on the press agencies, harsh words towards Mulé:” he thought he was putting us in trouble with his provocations: thenstead he received a moral slap from Montaruli, whose imprint will keep his face much redder than it already is ruddy». Then, to make matters worse, he remembered that Forza Italia di «excellent offenders boasts more than one»”.

