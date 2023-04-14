Superbonus and transfer of credits: some institutions have already announced that they will resume buying credits while others are more cautious

With the approval of the transfer of credit for the Superbonus, the first signals arrive from the banks for the purchase of problem loans. The offer we remind you is valid only for operations invoiced in 2022 and only professionals and craftsmen who have credits deriving from invoice discounts can access it.

UniCredit in particular, it accepts applications with an amount between 10 thousand and 600 thousand euros provided that the transferor is in possession of the adequate documentation. UniCredit’s conditions are comparable to those of other institutions that also bought credit last autumn. However, other banks have also started the purchase of credits for the Superbonus (watch the video to understand how it works).

Intesa Sanpaolo

