MILANO – Even the Bank of Italy has its say in the story of the Superbonus and tax credits deriving from construction works, which exploded with the surprise decree of the government which from 17 February – among other things – decrees the stop to the possibility of transferring credits accrued or to discount them on the invoice at the company that carries out the work.

Corrective measures – invoked by the supply chain – are already being studied, both in the short term to unblock the 19 billion in problem loans and in the long term to restore the possibility of transfer at least to the lowest incomes. Meanwhile, the observations of the Banking Supervision arrive on the point.

The effects of incentives

The Superbonus “has had a very significant impact on the construction sector and is included among the interventions of the Pnrr on the environmental impact of residential buildings”, he underlined James Ricotti, head of the Bank of Italy’s Tax Assistance and Consultancy Service, during the hearing in the context of the fact-finding survey on tax incentive instruments with particular reference to tax credits, in the Finance and Treasury Commission of the Senate of the Republic. “It can be estimated, using econometric techniques based on counterfactual analysis, that about half of the investments that benefited from the Superbonus are of an additional nature (that is, they would not have occurred in the absence of the incentive) – observed Ricotti – Even taking into account the taxes and the social security contributions paid against the increase in the sector’s activity, the burden of the measure for the public budget is still considerable”. On the basis of initial assessments, explained the Bank of Italy representative, “these net charges have had an increasing profile over the two-year period, reflecting the strong acceleration in the use of the measure; they will decrease starting from the current year due to the reduction of the rate established by law”, with the incentive cut from 110 to 90%.

Almost simultaneously with the Bank of Italy, an analysis by Nomisma estimated an overall economic impact of the Superbonus 110% on the national economy of 195.2 billion euros, with a direct effect of 87.7 billion, 39.6 billion of indirect effects and 67.8 billion of related activities.

Retracing the story of 110%, Ricotti acknowledged that “in the first phase, characterized by a practically unlimited circulation of tax credits, huge volumes of fraud were recorded” which led to legislative interventions to curb the phenomenon. The limitations on the number and type of sales “contributed to the achievement of this objective, but also ended up penalizing virtuous companies”.

Again Ricotti specified that “any revision of existing subsidies has effects on the budget and if not covered by new revenues or lower expenses it must be evaluated in terms of public finances because the debt is high”. The dynamics of the debt “will be affected by social spending, by rising interest rates, by the pace of economic growth. In the medium term, the margins for budgetary policy are limited and must be used in the best possible way to encourage growth by continuing consolidation”, he added.

Tax reform, “review concessions”

With a view to the tax reform that Deputy Minister Maurizio Leo has promised for March, Bank of Italy suggests that “a verification of the actual usefulness of the numerous tax breaks currently in place. This exercise could be part of a comprehensive tax reform, long overdue in our country, which supports growth, providing incentives for job offers and business activity”.

“The review of the concessions would contribute to the simplification and rationalization of the regulatory framework, guaranteeing certainty in the application of the rules and coherence of the tax system”, observed Ricotti. The so-called tax expenditures have now exceeded 600 and weigh over 80 billion.