Bank of Italy: “Without the Superbonus, half of the interventions would not have taken place”

“The Superbonus has had a very significant impact: it can be estimated that about half of the investments that have benefited from it are of an additional nature (that is, they would not have occurred in the absence of the incentive)”. This was revealed by Giacomo Ricotti, Head of the Bank of Italy’s Assistance and Tax Advisory Service, at a hearing in the context of the fact-finding investigation on tax incentive instruments with particular reference to tax credits, at the Senate Finance and Treasury Committee. In recent days, the level of confrontation regarding Superbonus has continued to grow.

The government has chosen to intervene heavily on a measure that it had never convinced not even Mario Draghi, but who had the merit of having made the economy go round. However, there is a double problem: the cost for the community and the risk of fraud. “Even taking into account the taxes and social security contributions paid in response to the increase in activity in the sector, the burdens of the measure for the public budget – underlines Ricotti – are still considerable. Based on initial assessments, these net charges had an increasing profile in the two-year period, reflecting the strong acceleration in the use of the measure; they will be reduced starting from the current year due to the reduction in the rate envisaged by the legislation. According to current accounting rules, the effects of the Superbonus on debt net manifest themselves gradually, according to the timing of use of the subsidy”.

The problem of the cost of the community, among other things, is “split”. The methods of using credits in multi-year installments and their accounting ‘on a cash basis’, in fact, they cause costs to appear at different times in the public accounts: in the two-year period 2021-2022 the deficit benefited substantially from the higher revenues associated with the growth of economic activity in the construction sector; the costs linked to the use of the accrued tax credits will instead be recorded to a large extent in the following years. This registration method could also be reviewed if the statistical authorities were convinced that – given the possibility of transferring the bonus from the initial beneficiary to third parties – the incentive is repayable (payable) instead of non-refundable (non payable).

“A non-payable incentive is recorded in net borrowing only when it is actually used (for example in compensation, if it is a tax credit), while a payable is already included when it matures. This aspect should be affected, for the future, by the recent government decision to prevent the transferability of credits” concluded Ricotti.

